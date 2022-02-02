ALANTA, Ga., Feb.2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Franklyn Elliott of Atlanta Plastic Surgery has been selected as a Top Doctor in Atlanta, GA in the field of plastic surgery for the year 2021. The Top Doctor designation is selected annually by Castle Connolly through their peer-based selection process. Dr. Elliott and the other selected doctors were recognized at a recent awards dinner put on by Modern Luxury Magazine. This is the sixth consecutive year in which Dr. Elliott has received this honor.
Castle Connolly, a New York-based healthcare organization, has been dedicated to guiding consumers to the best possible medical care in a variety of fields for nearly 30 years. Each year, their esteemed selection committee reviews healthcare providers in cities around the country who have been nominated by their peers from a curated pool of approximately 60,000 board-certified physicians in the US. After an extensive physician-led research and nomination process that weighs each doctor's skills, board-certifications, contributions to their respective field, patient care, and various other attributes, Castle Connolly is then able to select a certain number of doctors within each field to be named as Top Doctors.
"This is an incredible honor and one that I do not take for granted," says Dr. Elliott. "It means so much to not just me, but my entire medical team to receive this recognition once again. The fact that my fellow plastic surgeons and physicians were the ones to nominate me for this award is not lost on me and something I am extremely proud of. My team and I will continue to do everything possible to help our patients improve their self-esteem and body image by achieving their aesthetic goals with cosmetic procedures."
For nearly 40 years, Dr. Franklyn Elliott has been performing cosmetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, and non-surgical cosmetic treatments for patients in the Atlanta area. Dr. Elliott and his staff are dedicated to providing safe, natural, and long-lasting aesthetic results while fostering an environment of knowledge, trust, and communication where patients can feel safe, relaxed, and at home.
About Dr. Franklyn Elliott
Dr. Franklyn Elliott has worked with Atlanta Plastic Surgery for over 35 years. He has been board-certified by both the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery since 1984. In addition to performing thousands of highly successful cosmetic procedures including liposuction, breast augmentation, facelifts, and more, Dr. Elliott has extensive experience performing breast reconstruction procedures for women who have experienced breast cancer. He has worked to refine the TRAM flap technique for breast reconstruction, developed initially by Atlanta Plastic Surgery's Dr. Carl Hartrampf. Dr. Elliott has spoken at plastic surgery conferences and meetings in the US and around the globe. He has played a core role as senior lecturer and director at the annual Atlanta Breast Surgery Symposium since 1988. In the past, Dr. Elliott served as the president of the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. He is a current member of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, as well as numerous other medical organizations, and remains dedicated to the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery.
To learn more about the cosmetic procedures Dr. Elliott performs or to schedule a plastic surgery consultation, visit https://www.franklynelliottmd.com/ or contact the office by phone at (404) 250-3889.
