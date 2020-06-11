ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced that Dr. Frazier Stevenson has joined the company as Vice President of Academic Affairs.
Dr. Stevenson graduated from Pomona College and University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. He is a nephrologist, and has devoted most of his career to improving medical education, first as course director and Director of Faculty Development at UC Davis, then as Associate Dean for Undergraduate Medical Education at the University of South Florida. He is also past president of the International Association of Medical Science Educators (IAMSE) and was a fellow writing questions for the National Board of Medical Examiners.
"I am delighted to welcome Frazier to our team," said Dr. Tao Le, Founder and CEO of ScholarRx. "He brings deep expertise in medical education, faculty development, and student assessment, and will help us build solutions that address pain points felt by deans, faculty, and students in medical schools around the world."
ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. Built by the team that created First Aid for the USMLE Step 1, ScholarRx has been trusted by hundreds of thousands of medical students to prepare for the boards through its comprehensive USMLE-Rx digital learning environment. ScholarRx has recently launched a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers faculty and medical schools to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.