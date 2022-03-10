LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie has been selected as a Top Doctor in Los Angeles in the field of plastic surgery for the 2021 calendar year. The Top Doctor designation is selected annually by Castle Connolly through their peer-based selection process. This process involves hundreds of thousands of physicians, academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
"It's an honor to be named a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly for 5 years in a row," says Dr. Motykie. "This award is extra special to me because my fellow plastic surgeons and physicians are the ones that nominated me." "My team and I work tirelessly to help my patients achieve their aesthetic goals. We're very proud to do the work that we do and we are humbled by this recognition."
Dr. Motykie's state-of-the-art namesake facility is located at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and North Doheny Drive, which is the intersection between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. Dr. Motykie provides patients with life-changing results, using cutting-edge methods to improve patient comfort, minimize downtime and promote extraordinary outcomes. While he is known for pioneering natural-looking results in plastic surgery, Dr. Motykie also has a full-service med spa, Motykie Med Spa, which offers the latest non-surgical treatments in facial and body rejuvenation.
Castle Connolly, a New York-based healthcare organization, has been dedicated to guiding consumers to the best possible medical care in a variety of fields for nearly 30 years. Each year, their esteemed selection committee reviews healthcare providers in cities around the country who have been nominated by their peers from a curated pool of approximately 60,000 board-certified physicians in the United States. After an extensive physician-led research and nomination process that weighs each doctor's skills, board certifications, contributions to their respective field, patient care, and various other attributes, Castle Connolly is able to select a certain number of doctors within each field to be named as Top Doctors.
About Dr. Gary Motykie:
Dr. Gary Motykie is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon who is highly skilled in breast surgery, body contouring, rhinoplasty, and facial rejuvenation as well as numerous other cosmetic surgical procedures. Dr. Motykie has more than 40,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he uploads videos discussing celebrity plastic surgery, plastic surgery secrets and procedures, and other cosmetic innovations. Patients and fans can view his surgical work on his Instagram, @DrGaryMotykie, which boasts more than 165,000 followers.
