BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Jay Calvert, a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon from Beverly Hills and President of The Rhinoplasty Society, moderated an international panel of experts on an online webinar to consider the issues of performing rhinoplasty in the era of COVID19. Dr Calvert says that the COVID19 pandemic has caused him and his rhinoplasty colleagues to look carefully at the safety considerations for Rhinoplasty surgery.
"Rhinoplasty in the era of COVID19 has a new twist. This Corona Virus lives in the nose and throat. Thus, our best way to keep patients and ourselves safe is to do all we can to make sure patients and staff are virus free in the operating room." - Dr Jay Calvert
Dr Calvert is recommending that his patients quarantine themselves for at least 5 days before surgery. He is also recommending that his patients get a nasal swab or saliva RT-PCR COVID19 test prior to surgery. There is a screening questionnaire that is administered at each office visit and prior to surgery. If all of these answers are negative and the RT-PCR test is negative, then the chances of the patient having a problem in surgery is very low. Personal protective equipment, terminal cleaning of the operating room, and the usual methods used for sterile surgery will certainly make rhinoplasty as safe as possible during this pandemic.
Dr Jay Calvert is the creator and host of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast. He and his co-host, Dr Millicent Rovelo have been creating new episodes for close to one year. They cover all topics in plastic surgery from facelifts and rhinoplasty to liposuction and breast augmentation. The podcast can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Dr Calvert and The Calvert family were honored by Concern Foundation in 2018 for the work they had done in the community. The Concern Foundation block party in 2018 raised $1.8 million for cancer research. They are planning to participate again this summer and help raise more money than last year! Dr Jay Calvert has run a marathon for Fred's Team raising $38,000. Their son, Ace is a leukemia survivor and served as Boy of the Year for Leukemia Lymphoma Society in 2015. Ace helped to raise nearly $80,000 himself.
Additional Information about Dr Jay Calvert
Dr Jay Calvert is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, President of the Rhinoplasty Society, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is internationally known for his work on rhinoplasty and nasal reconstruction. He has appeared on multiple television shows such as The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Tyra Banks Show, and many others. He has offices in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach. He attended Vanderbilt University where he majored in Molecular Biology. Dr Calvert graduated from Weill Cornell University Medical College in New York City and then went on to train in Plastic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh.
