AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jay Young, MD is a board-certified surgeon specializing in the nose and sinuses. His expertise includes facial plastic surgery such that he can treat medical and cosmetic conditions related to the nose and face. Dr. Jay Young offers patients a boutique patient experience where you are treated like a VIP. He actively aims to provide a combination of the most modern technological advances in a caring and nurturing environment.
Dr. Young has a background in engineering and is passionate about employing the latest devices to treat his patients. He is the founder of the Miami Nose and Sinus Center where a primary focus is on minimally invasive nasal and sinus procedures for snoring and sleep disorders. Dr. Young is also adept at rhinoplasty, Botox, fillers, facial rejuvenation, and skin cancer reconstruction. Oftentimes he can help his patients breathe better, sleep better, look better, and feel better with brief, comfortable procedures in the office and avoid general anesthetic. For convenience, patients evaluated at the Miami Nose and Sinus Center can also receive treatment for hearing/balance problems, voice/throat disorders, chronic cough, and allergies.
A true teacher at heart, "Just Ask Dr. Jay," is also actively involved in the education of medical students and residents both locally and internationally. Recently he has also assisted in the education of trainees from Brazil, Portugal, and New Zealand to name a few. Dr. Young has published papers in peer-reviewed journals and presented his work at national conferences.
Dr. Young is pleased to offer his expertise to the residents of South Florida but he also proudly treats patients nationally and internationally. International patients, particularly from Mexico City, Brazil, Central America, and the Caribbean, have flown to visit Dr. Young in Miami to seek minimally invasive treatments that are often not offered in their respective countries.
Dr. Jay Young, MD graduated from Tulane University with a degree in Biomedical Engineering. From there, he earned a full-tuition scholarship to medical school. Dr. Young then completed his internship and residency in otolaryngology head and neck surgery at the prestigious Vanderbilt University Medical Center. This residency program is generally regarded as one of the best and the department is ranked in the top ten in the country by US News. While there he trained with some of the national leaders in all avenues of head, neck, and facial surgery. He also earned one of the highest scores in the country on the training examination, scoring in the highest 9th stanine.
