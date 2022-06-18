The board-certified family medicine physician was named a Top Doctor in Atlanta in the field of Family Medicine by Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family Practice Center, one of the highest-rated primary care practices in Georgia, is proud to announce that Dr. Jim Wheeler has been honored as a Top Doctor in the field of Family Medicine for 2022 by Atlanta Magazine. Dr. Wheeler was nominated by his peers in the medical field.
Dr. Jim Wheeler founded Family Practice Center in 1979 and currently serves as CEO and medical director. He attended the University of Alabama on a football scholarship, where he played under legendary coach Bear Bryant. Dr. Wheeler was president of his medical school class. After earning his medical degree, he attended Harvard Medical School Massachusetts General Hospital for his residency in Psychiatry. He then attended UCLA for his Family Practice residency. Dr. Wheeler is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is a Diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He is the former president of the Northside Hospital Department of Family Medicine. He also serves as an adjunct professor at the Emory University School of Medicine.
Dr. Wheeler is active in many philanthropic endeavors both local and international. He believes strongly in using his platform and vast medical experience to give back to those who are most in need. His philanthropic work includes working with Doctors Without Borders, Children International, and other charitable organizations.
Guided by Dr. Wheeler and a full team of board-certified healthcare providers, Family Practice is one of the fastest-growing family medicine practices in Georgia. They currently have four Atlanta locations in Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Canton, and Cumming. Additionally, they have plans to open two additional new practice locations in Buckhead and Smyrna within the next year. Always striving to be on the cutting-edge of medical technology and innovation, Family Practice Center offers several less common varieties of medical services including integrative medicine (including acupuncture and musculoskeletal medicine), weight management services, and mental health services for patients.
About Family Practice Center
Founded in 1979 by Jim Wheeler, MD, Family Practice Center is a comprehensive family medical practice offering a wide variety of healthcare services to patients in the metro Atlanta area. In addition to internal family medicine, the experienced healthcare providers at Family Practice Center perform women's health services, preventive medicine, dermatology treatments, sports medicine, and mental health services. Family Practice Center is able to provide in-house diagnostic testing including X-rays, blood work, ultrasounds, echocardiograms, and more in their office. In an effort to provide each patient they see with the courtesy, care, and comfort they deserve, Family Practice Center offers additional services including morning walk-in appointments, telemedicine visits with eVisit™, waiting room concierge service, and more. This is why the team at Family Practice Center is among the highest-rated in Georgia.
To learn more about Family Practice Center or to schedule an appointment at one of their four Atlanta area locations (Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Canton, Cumming), visit https://familypracticecenterpc.com or contact their office by phone at (404) 256-1727.
Media Contact
Beth McCauley, McCauley Marketing Services, 7703163696, beth@mccauleyservices.com
SOURCE Family Practice Center