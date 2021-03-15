DIAMOND BAR, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Periodontist, Dr. Jin Kim of Diamond Bar, CA and West Garden Grove, CA, is celebrating Gum Disease Awareness Month by educating patients on the power of gum disease prevention and advanced periodontal disease treatments. One of the most common dental problems among adults of every age, gum disease leads to soft tissue, bone and tooth loss if not treated. Dr. Kim offers a variety of gum disease treatments, including minimally invasive LANAP® laser dentistry.
The underlying cause of gum disease is a build-up of bacteria in the gums. As the bacteria grows, it attacks healthy gums. However, many of the earliest warning signs of gum disease go unmentioned when patients visit a dental professional. These symptoms may include bleeding gums, swollen gums, bad breath or receding gums. If left untreated, gum disease can affect other parts of the body and increase patient risk of heart attack, stroke, certain cancers and problems related to diabetes.
As a dual board-certified periodontist by the American Board of Periodontology and the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry, Dr. Kim employs the latest treatment methods to address gingivitis and periodontitis in patients of all ages. His practice offers minimally invasive LANAP, which uses gentle laser light for precision outcomes and patient comfort. He also offers advanced osseous surgery. To help individuals suffering from dental anxiety, Dr. Kim provides a variety of dental sedation options.
To increase patient-doctor communication, Dr. Kim consistently explains every treatment with the people he serves. "He's been awesome," says Oscar, a patient of Dr. Kim. "He talks to me like a human being and he always explains what's going on with the procedures."
Individuals who think they may have gum disease in the Diamond Bar, CA or West Garden Grove, CA areas are welcome to contact the practice for a consultation. To schedule an appointment, call the Diamond Bar office at 909-860-9222 or the Garden Grove location at 714-898-8757.
About the Periodontist
Dr. Jin Kim is a periodontist dedicated to providing personalized dental care in Diamond Bar and Garden Grove, CA. Dr. Kim attended the University of Sydney Faculty of Dentistry before furthering his education with an advanced degree in pathology from the Medical School of the same University. Dr. Kim completed a periodontics and implant surgery residency at UCLA School of Dentistry and is board-certified by the American Board of Periodontology and the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. He is a past president of the Western Society of Periodontology and was also inducted to be a Fellow of the prestigious American College of Dentists and earned Fellowships in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Dr. Kim lectures and holds faculty positions at a number of universities including UCLA School of Dentistry and abroad. He has spoken at no less than 36 different countries across the globe as well as national and international academic and clinical associations and universities including the International Association of Dental Research, American Academy of Periodontology and Academy of Osseointegration. To learn more about Dr. Jin Kim and the services he offers, visit his website at http://www.drjinkim.com or call 909-860-9222 for the Diamond Bar location or 714-898-8757 for the West Garden Grove location to schedule an appointment.
