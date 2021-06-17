ATLANTA, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jodi Ganz of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics – Atlanta's premier full-service dermatology practice – ranks among metro Atlanta's Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine's July issue. Dr. Ganz practices at the Buckhead location.
Dr. Ganz is a board-certified dermatologist, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and managing partner of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics. Dr. Ganz practices general dermatology and some aesthetic services. Additionally, she specializes in female genital dermatology. Dr. Ganz performs a variety of procedures that help patients to enjoy the improved lifestyle that comes with healthy, beautiful skin.
"It's an absolute honor to be recognized by my peers, and I'm so grateful for the recognition," Dr. Ganz explains. "Yet the true reward is having the privilege to serve our patient population each day alongside an amazing roster of providers."
Atlanta magazine uses a database of top doctors compiled by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., an established healthcare research company based in New York, to assist in its annual effort. Doctors are nominated for consideration through both a nationwide survey and a peer nomination process. Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers then select the Top Doctors through a rigorous screening process that includes an evaluation of educational and professional experience. This year the publication honors 1,002 of these physicians representing the following counties: Fulton, Cobb, Dekalb, Gwinnett, Hall, Forsyth, Cherokee, and Rockdale.
Dr. Ganz is now accepting appointments at Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics' location in Buckhead (3379 Peachtree Road N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta). To schedule a visit, call: 404-355-5484.
