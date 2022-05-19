Atlanta dermatologist honored in The Atlantan magazine's May issue
ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jodi Ganz of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics – Georgia's top-rated dermatology practice – appears in the May issue of The Atlantan magazine as one of Atlanta's Top Doctors.
"I'm truly humbled to receive this honor and to be recognized among such an esteemed list of physicians," Dr. Ganz says. "An acknowledgment such as this only inspires me to work harder and further Olansky's mission of providing the best possible care to our patients."
The Atlantan magazine uses a database of top doctors compiled by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., an established healthcare research company based in New York. The publication features a total of 1,060 physicians representing the following counties: Bartow, Henry, Paulding, DeKalb, Fulton, Clarke, Cherokee, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, Fayette, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Newton, and Oconee.
Dr. Ganz is now accepting appointments at Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics' location in Buckhead (3379 Peachtree Road N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta). To schedule a visit, call: 404-355-5484.
Dr. Jodi Ganz is a board-certified dermatologist, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and managing partner of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics. Dr. Ganz practices general dermatology and some aesthetic services. Additionally, she specializes in female genital dermatology. Dr. Ganz performs a variety of procedures that help patients to enjoy the improved lifestyle that comes with healthy, beautiful skin. She sees patients at the Buckhead location of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics.
Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics is your dermatology solution. Our ability to provide full-service dermatology to patients of all ages is a distinct benefit to choosing our practice. We offer medical, surgical, cosmetic, and aesthetic services to our patients, and even same-day appointments when possible. This makes us not only a convenient solution for your family, but a comprehensive one as well. With services ranging from our in-house Mohs surgery for skin cancer, advanced laser therapy for psoriasis or our aesthetic services for skin rejuvenation, Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics can handle all of your skin concerns. For more details, visit our website at OlanskyDermatology.com or call 404-355-5484.
