DALLAS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connect Hearing, the leading provider of hearing health care and cutting-edge hearing aid technology, announced today that senior hearing care provider, Dr. Jody Pogue, will speak on Good Morning Dallas.
Dr. Pogue is a board-certified Doctor of Audiology and has been with Connect Hearing for seven years. She has helped numerous people achieve better hearing and a higher quality of life through various treatment options, though she specializes in hearing aids and tinnitus. Dr. Pogue will educate viewers on what hearing loss is, signs to look for, and what you should do to protect and nurture your hearing health.
Many Americans are living with some degree of hearing loss. Due to the pandemic, patients with hearing impairment have been unduly impacted as face masks have removed the ability to interpret facial expressions or read lips. Visiting a hearing health center has become difficult for many individuals with hearing loss that are high risk and unable to get out.
"The updates to the technology of hearing aids have made it possible for some patients with hearing loss to get adjustments remotely through an app," says Dr. Pogue. "We have also implemented curbside support, home deliveries, and telehealth services to keep our patients safe while still meeting their hearing health needs."
Helping patients achieve better results is her top priority, though Dr. Pogue is also at the forefront of hearing aid technology. As a vital member of the Connect Hearing team, she has matched hundreds of patients with hearing aids and has plenty of first-hand experience with groundbreaking technologies such as the Phonak Lyric (an invisible hearing aid) and many others.
In addition to her work with Connect Hearing, Dr. Pogue has also served on missions to Haiti and other underserved countries. She also teaches undergraduate and doctoral audiology courses at the University of North Texas.
About Connect Hearing:
Connect Hearing is the leading provider of hearing care and technology throughout the United States. They partner with some of the leading hearing aid providers to offer cutting-edge technology that meets the budgets and hearing needs of each patient. With top-rated talent and unparalleled service, they are proud to bring a new perspective to hearing loss and transforming the patient experience. They now offer both in-person and virtual services through telehealth. Visit http://www.connecthearing.com.
