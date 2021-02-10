LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. John Anastasatos is a board-certified plastic surgeon, specializing in a wide spectrum of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. His exceptional reviews through reputable online sources have helped him earn this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, helping consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well known for their expertise. At Los Angeles Plastic Surgery, Dr. Anastasatos offers a full menu of services to improve one's appearance from head to toe, with gold-standard facelifts, advanced breast augmentations, body lift procedures and non-surgical treatments and is widely known as one of the top professionals in his field. He has gained a reputation for his knowledge and ability to create incredible, natural-looking results in both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, including revision cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, body and nose. Patients in Beverly Hills can expect patient-centric care when they choose Los Angeles Plastic Surgery and the skilled hands of Dr. Anastasatos. He has earned global recognition for his beautiful surgical results, treating international patients from all over the world.
"I am committed to helping my patients enhance their appearance and improve their confidence and quality of life. It is an honor to earn this recognition," says Dr. John M. Anastasatos
More about Dr. John M. Anastasatos:
Dr. Anastasatos was born in New York City and raised in the United States, but his family roots are in Athens, Greece. Dr. Anastasatos earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Brown University in only three years and was immediately accepted in their School of Medicine. General surgical training followed at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, an affiliate of Columbia University. Dr. Anastasatos then attended the University of Alabama, Birmingham (UAB) for his cosmetic and reconstructive residency. He also completed a fellowship in hand surgery, upper extremity and microsurgery. Upon the completion of his extensive training, he was appointed as an assistant professor of plastic surgery. During this time, Dr. Anastasatos also served as an attending surgeon at UAB Hospitals, The Children's Hospital and Veterans Administration Hospital. He then moved to Southern California and established his own plastic surgery clinic in 2007 in Beverly Hills. As his practice and reputation grew, he opened a second location in Athens, Greece. Dr. Anastasatos is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. He serves as an expert reviewer for the Medical Board of California and has been recognized by the United States Congress for his work in plastic surgery and charity. To schedule a consultation with Dr. John Anastasatos or for more information about his practice locations in Beverly Hills, CA, or Athens, Greece, please call (310) 888-4048, or visit his website at http://www.LosAngelesPlasticSurgery.com.
