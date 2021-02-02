MURRIETA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Murrieta Genomics, the launch pad for genomic sequencing startups, has announced that John C. Spinosa, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the executive management team. He has also been appointed as Chief Medical Officer of SimplSEQ, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Murrieta Genomics.
"We are fortunate to have attracted Dr. Spinosa to join us," stated Jay Goth, CEO. "John's background and experience with companies large and small will be critical to our future success helping genomic sequencing companies revolutionize the healthcare, agriculture and forensic industries. His reputation as a leading pathologist is well deserved and we will benefit from his depth of knowledge and connections to the community."
"Having been at the forefront of the current evolution of healthcare into precision medicine, I understand the value that new companies in the genomics space provide," stated Dr. Spinosa. "I have been following the progress of Murrieta Genomics and SimplSEQ as an advisory board member and know that I can provide even more input as a member of the core team. This is going to be a lot of fun!"
Dr. Spinosa served as a member of the medical staffs at Scripps La Jolla and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas from 1993 to 2017 and has held numerous medical staff leadership positions including Chief of Staff and Department Chair of Pathology.
He has held board and/or advisory positions with companies including Lexent Bio, Gestalt Diagnostics, Leica, and Sunquest Information Systems. He has held industry positions with Agilent Technologies, San Diego Blood Bank, Avera Molecular and Experimental Medicine, Trovagene, Verinata Health, Prometheus Laboratory and Esoterix Oncology.
He is also or has been involved with professional organizations including College of American Pathologists, American Association of Clinical Chemistry, Association of Molecular Pathology, American Association of Blood Banks, California Blood Bank Society, American Association for Cancer Research, and others.
About Murrieta Genomics
Murrieta Genomics provides access to next generation sequencing technology for researchers in the health, veterinary, agriculture, forensics and direct to consumer industries. The company is a true business incubator, offering mentorship and guidance from both the scientific and business perspective to aspiring genomic-related entrepreneurs. The founders of Murrieta Genomics have extensive background in business, finance, science and technology. They are supplemented with a prestigious advisory board from both business and science. In addition to low-cost incubation, the company provides hands-on consulting and will assist with seed funding to qualified incubator graduates and connections to next-stage funders. For more information visit http://www.murrietagenomics.com.
