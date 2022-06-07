Dr. John Jaquish reviews the science showing why the "anabolic window" is a fitness myth in his recent appearance on The Human Upgrade Podcast.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scientist, Inventor, and author Dr. John Jaquish, didn't set out to investigate falsehoods circulating in the fitness industry -- erroneous concepts often learned at the gym. Rather, he was digging through studies on nutrition timing and exercise to formulate training regimens that could optimally build muscle and burn fat. It was during this research he discovered that there was no scientific merit to one of the fitness industry's most widely-shared myths – "the anabolic window".
The "anabolic window", aka Fitness Myth #9 in Dr. Jaquish's book Weightlifting is a Waste of Time, refers to a period post-workout said to be the most critical part of nutrient timing; the time when the body is more apt to absorb protein and enhance muscular growth. The window represents a period of time 30-60 minutes after exercise.
"When you go to the gym, you'll see lots of guys dropping their weights and picking up a shaker cup containing a protein drink because they think they've got to get their nutrition precisely within an anabolic window," says Dr. Jaquish. "But nearly 100 studies on nutrient timing suggest otherwise. No matter when you nourish yourself you're going to build muscle as long as you're getting enough protein and working with heavy enough resistance."
Dr. Jaquish suggests that the anabolic window myth perhaps came about from bodybuilders who temporarily use carbohydrates to enlarge muscles. "Bodybuilders often restrict carbs until right before a show, then consume a stack of Snickers bars. The carbs immediately go into the muscle, and the muscles just blow up. They look huge. Unfortunately, even with this type of timed eating, the effect is temporary," says. Dr. Jaquish.
"The truth is, significantly elevated protein synthesis in response to exercise occurs for approximately thirty-six hours after training, a process which normally happens when you're sleeping," says Dr. Jaquish.
In his book, Weightlifting is a Waste of Time – So is Cardio, Dr. Jaquish explains meal timing as a part of one's exercise program and the studies to support this. "Muscles don't care about timing. They'll grow under the right conditions no matter when you choose to have a meal."
Containing an eye-opening collection of fitness industry falsehoods, the book is packed with research results, cutting-edge data on fitness, and details of a better way to have a strong, lean body and good health.
For more information about Dr. Jaquish and to order the book Weightlifting is a Waste of Time - So is Cardio, visit http://www.doctorj.com
About John Jaquish, PhD-
Scientist, Inventor, and author John Jaquish, PhD. has spent years researching and developing improved approaches to health. He is the Inventor of the bone density-building medical technology OsteoStrong and the creator of the variable resistance X3 exercise system for accelerated muscle development. Dr. Jaquish's methods are used in training the world's most elite athletes, including the Miami Heat, various NFL and NBA players, MMA champions, and members of the US Olympic team. His book, Weightlifting is a Waste of Time – So is Cardio, explains his non-conventional approach to human physiology and is a WSJ Bestseller.
Media Contact
Crystal Gorges, The PR Group, 727-977-8612, crystal.gorges@theprgroup.com
SOURCE John Jaquish, PhD