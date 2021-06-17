DETROIT, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endometriosis is a debilitating disease in women causing painful periods, painful sexual intercourse, chronic pelvic pain, and infertility. Endometriosis is often times difficult to diagnose and complicated to treat due to the extensive nature of the disease and the inconsistencies in symptoms among patients. The new Endometriosis Treatment Center of America is founded on principles of efficient care, outstanding customer service, and expert treatment options for women.
Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD, FACOG, President of Women's Excellence recognized the need for a dedicated specialty center focusing on all facets of endometriosis. According to Dr. Zaidan, "The treatment of endometriosis is not a one-size-fits-all approach. In most cases, patients require a multi-modal plan of care harnessing medicinal, surgical, and natural treatments to reduce symptoms. Since endometriosis is a chronic disease, most patients require frequent visits and maintenance protocols after surgery. We have also learned over the years that women with endometriosis are experts themselves. These patient research and understand the disease and desire care from providers with equivalent knowledge, attention for detail, and eagerness to spread awareness about the disease. Our new center offers women a dedicated Team of providers and support staff who fully understand endometriosis and aim to continually evolve as treatment protocols advance."
In supporting their mission to provide expert treatments to women, Dr. Zaidan has recently achieved the most amount of robotic excision of endometriosis surgeries in the country utilizing the da Vinci Robotic system.
"Excision of Endometriosis is the gold standard of care for women because it decreases the amount and time for any disease recurrence and eliminates a significant amount of pelvic pain that our patients experience," says Zaidan.
Excision refers to the removal of lesions of endometriosis, not leaving any damaged tissue behind. Excision helps maintain healthy tissue in the surrounding organs. Once the damaged tissue is removed, the specimens are sent to pathology to rule out cancer and determine the extent of the disease.
According to Dr. Zaidan, there's more to healthcare than just treating patients. "When we treat a patient for endometriosis, we see them again and again over a period of months. We really get to know our patients and they get to know us. We help eliminate their pain so they can return to a normal lifestyle, doing the things they love. For many patients, we help them become pregnant after years of infertility. We even help patients remain active in the workforce, by eradicating their symptoms that inhibited them at work. We develop a caring, personal relationship with each and every one. The experience is rewarding to both the provider and patient, and we are humbled and gracious to be a part of these patient's journey," concluded Zaidan.
The first office for The Endometriosis Treatment Center of America (ETCA) is now opened in Lake Orion, Michigan at 1430 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48362. In the coming months, ETCA will open offices in Birmingham and Madison Heights, with plans to begin expanding further throughout the state by December.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.centerofendometriosis.com to utilize live chat and find a location near you. Appointments can also be made at (248) 731-2141.
About Women's Excellence
Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Rochester, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. Women's Excellence is also a proud partner of Detroit's longstanding radio network, WJR 760AM, providing expert women's health news and information. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Russette, Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2487315442, jrussette@womensexcellence.com
SOURCE Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology