Find Local Doctors has selected prominent facial and cosmetic plastic surgeon, Dr. Joseph Rousso as a 2022 Top Patient Rated New York Plastic Surgeon due to his large volume of five-star reviews from patients across multiple online sources.
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Joseph J. Rousso is a double board-certified and internationally-renowned expert in the field of facial plastic surgery, whose private practice is based in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan. Dr. Rousso's exceptional reviews through reputable online sources have earned this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well known for their expertise. Dr. Rousso offers a full range of facial plastic surgery procedures with skilled proficiency in rhinoplasty, deep plane facelifts, blepharoplasty, cosmetic ear surgery, cosmetic lip surgery and pediatric facial plastic surgery such as cleft lip repair.
Dr. Joseph Rousso employs the most cutting-edge and innovative surgical techniques and uses an evidence-based approach where art and science are used hand-in-hand to reach each patient's unique and personal goals. Dr. Rousso provides facial plastic surgery or reconstructive surgery for aesthetic or functional issues and his extensive education, experience and talent cannot be surpassed, especially when it comes to attaining balanced, natural-appearing outcomes. Beyond plastic surgery procedures, Dr. Rousso offers a full menu of non-invasive services, including rejuvenation treatments for the eyes, cheeks, lips and neck. He has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the best NYC facial plastic and cosmetic surgeons, providing a compassionate approach and successful results for his patients.
"It is such an honor to be recognized as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon. My goal is to help patients look and feel their best and achieve natural, lasting results," says Dr. Joseph Rousso.
More About Dr. Rousso:
Dr. Joseph J. Rousso, MD, FACS, is double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Dr. Rousso utilizes his depth of experience and training to offer surgical and innovative non-surgical procedures for the face and neck at his state-of-the-art practice, located at 247 Third Avenue #404 in New York, NY.
If you would like more information about Dr. Joseph Rousso or to schedule a consultation, please visit http://www.facialplasticsurgery-nyc.com or call (212) 381-6110.
Media Contact
Dr. Joseph Rousso, Dr. Joseph J. Rousso, MD, FACS, (212) 381-6110, contact@facialplasticsurgery-nyc.com
SOURCE Dr. Joseph J. Rousso, MD, FACS