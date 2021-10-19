NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville General Hospital (NGH), a leading provider of quality care for more than 58,000 patients each year, announced today that Joseph Webb, D.Sc., CEO was honored with the Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) 2021 Diversity Champion Award.
Through its Diversity Champion Award designation, THA annually recognizes leaders who have made outstanding contributions in fostering leadership, workplace diversity and inclusion, and demonstrating his or her commitment to a diverse workforce. Dr. Webb received the 2021 THA Diversity Champion Award at THA Annual Meeting's closing keynote session on Friday, October 15. He also contributed as a panelist on the THA/American College of Healthcare Executives of Middle Tennessee's Equity of Care panel during the conference.
"When Dr. Webb inherited Nashville General Hospital as the CEO in 2015 he took on a huge challenge, and he has worked tirelessly in making Nashville General Hospital the premier hospital that it should be," said Dr. Shindana Feagins, chair of Metro Hospital Authority Board. "The community Nashville General serves deserves to have quality healthcare, so it's very important putting the right people in the right places to accomplish that goal. The way that he uses his knowledge to bring in opportunities for the hospital and for the patients is phenomenal."
Dr. Webb is a key leader at NGH and in the community affecting real change in health equity, health literacy, and the impact of social determinants of health on healthcare variations. Since joining the hospital, Dr. Webb has successfully led efforts to improve patient outcomes, enhance the patient experience and grow revenues. In fulfilling the hospital's mission to improve health and wellness, Webb has been laser-focused on implementing evidence-based measures and practices to ensure that every patient, regardless of their ability to pay, receives high-quality care at Nashville General Hospital. Dr. Webb formerly served as a chief executive officer within the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare System in Memphis, Tennessee and Healthcare Services of America at Coastal Carolina Hospital and chief operations officer at Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
"My leadership style is just strictly in pursuit of identifying good talent. If you are looking for talent, talent tends to come to you in a diverse way. It's not homogeneous," said Joseph Webb, chief executive officer at NGH. Dr. Webb's approach to a diverse workforce and evidence-based healthcare management can be used as a model to assist other communities addressing health equity issues. When speaking about applying the hospital's mission, Webb said, "It just doesn't matter what an individual's socioeconomic status is. When they come into this environment, they are going to get excellent care. I come in here every day looking for an opportunity to continue to move towards achieving that goal."
About Nashville General Hospital
Founded in 1890 as City Hospital, the area's original community hospital, Nashville General Hospital provides quality care for more than 58,000 patients each year, regardless of their ability to pay. Accredited by the Joint Commission, Nashville General Hospital's mission is to improve the health and wellness of Nashville by providing equitable access to coordinated patient-centered care - including specialty care through the 24 clinics of the Nashville Healthcare Center - and training tomorrow's caregivers.
