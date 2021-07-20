GLENVIEW, Ill., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Joshua Hassan, DMD, MS of Glen Periodontics & Implant Dentistry now offers the LANAP® protocol gum disease treatment in Glenview, IL and LAPIP™ protocol for ailing dental implants to patients. Dr. Hassan is part of a new class of periodontists choosing to provide patient-friendly, minimally invasive treatment proven to regenerate the bone and tissues lost to gum disease.
"Periodontal disease is a serious problem. Is it the number one cause of tooth loss and connected to so many different diseases throughout our body," said Dr. Hassan. "We added the LANAP and LAPIP protocols to provide the most modern, minimally invasive treatment for our patients and improve clinical outcomes. No longer do our patients feel sore or sensitive after gum disease treatment. We have a way to save more teeth and stabilize failing dental implants."
LANAP gum disease treatment targets the source of gum disease, without harming or removing any healthy gum tissue, decreases pocket depth, and allows the body to recover from the chronic infection without the need for scalpel or sutures. In many cases, teeth that were considered hopeless can be saved, and patients can avoid messy, inconvenient dentures. In cases of failing dental implants, the LAPIP treatment is used to remove the infection and save the implant. Patients report less pain and less post-op sensitivity and a quicker recovery when compared to traditional surgeries.
As a specialist, Dr. Hassan sees plenty of patients with ailing dental implants. The LAPIP protocol allows him to treat these implants and potentially save the implant from being extracted or replaced, which is costly for patients.
"If you already have replaced a natural tooth with an implant, the last thing you want is to then have to replace the implant," added Dr. Hassan. "Using the LAPIP treatment, we can make the environment in your mouth healthier for your implant to thrive."
Using the PerioLase MVP-7 dental laser in both the LANAP and LAPIP protocols, we effectively addresses the cause of the gum disease. The laser energy quickly and painlessly kills the harmful bacteria that causes inflammation. Killing the bacteria helps to treat the cause of the diseases, not just the symptoms. The treatment causes less gum recession, is less painful that other treatments, and patients heal quickly.
For information on the LANAP and LAPIP treatments, call Glen Periodontics & Implant Dentistry at (847)729-0200 for an appointment.
About Joshua Hassan, DMD, MS
Dr. Hassan earned his dental degree at Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry in Philadelphia, graduating Magna Cum Laude and receiving the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Dental Student Award.
After completion of dental school, Dr. Hassan attended the University of Illinois at Chicago Periodontal Residency program. During his time at UIC, Dr. Hassan received advanced training in dental implants, bone augmentation, and I.V. conscious sedation, completing the most sedation cases in his residency's history.
In 2018, Dr. Hassan earned Diplomate status in the American Board of Periodontology after completing a rigorous examination series, displaying his knowledge of periodontal disease and treatment.
Media Contact
Rachel Moody, Millennium Dental Technologies, 5628602908, rmoody@lanap.com
SOURCE Dr. Joshua Hassan