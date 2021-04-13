PHOENIX, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jupneesh Singh received his undergraduate education at the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in Microbiology. His fascination with dentistry started in the seventh grade when he decided at the age of 12 that he wanted to be a dentist. He went on to receive his Doctor in Dental Surgery degree at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
After graduating, he realized he wanted to settle down in a city where the weather was much warmer and more comfortable. He went on to pursue his post-doctoral training, completing an Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency at El Rio Community Health Center in Tucson, AZ. Since then, Dr. Singh has grown his practice and expanded beyond general dentistry, and received great training in prosthodontics and management of complex cases. Dr. Singh's focus in the practice is in "Smile Makeover" cases. He really takes interest in helping people improve their confidence and give their self-esteem a boost with life-changing makeovers. From Veneers to full mouth rehabs, you can put your trust in Dr. Singh.
Dr. Singh continues his dental education by attending hundreds of hours of continuing education courses each year in all areas of dentistry. Additionally, Dr. Singh is an adjunct faculty member at the A.T. Stillman's Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Singh is a sports enthusiast and loves golf, hiking, and fitness. He also enjoys traveling with his wife and spending time with their three children.
FUN FACT: If he was not a dentist, he would love to be a professional cook.
