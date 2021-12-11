NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kathryn Alcarez is a Manhattan-based, Internal Medicine Physician and has a combined 14 years of experience and specialized training in Aesthetic Medicine, Obesity Medicine, and Preventative Medicine. She is the founder and Medical Director of Aesthete Medical Wellness and Medspa.
Dr. Alcarez received her medical degree at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Maine and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital. She is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Medical Center.
Using a holistic and evidence-based approach to medicine, Dr. Alcarez seeks to ensure that her patients receive the best medical care to maintain long-term health and wellness. She considers physical, mental, and aesthetic health as integral to patients' overall wellbeing. For this reason, Dr. Alcarez offers comprehensive aesthetic consultations that include botox for medical purposes like migraines and hyperhidrosis, botox and fillers for anti-aging, radiofrequency skin tightening (Inmode Optimas), and radiofrequency body contouring (Inmode Contoura and Cutera's Trusculpt ID offered at the downtown location).
Learn more about Dr. Kathryn Alcarez by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-kathryn-alcarez/
