FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Katinka van der Merwe of The Spero Clinic was recently featured in a segment on the Carte Blanche television program in South Africa. This eight and half minute segment highlighted some truly incredible children suffering from rare and debilitating conditions. One story of this segment features a patient named Heather Botha, age 14, of South Africa. Botha suffers from a rare condition known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).
Heather has been battling this disorder since 2018, when she damaged nerves in her hand that would not heal. She was not taken seriously and ignored by medical professionals for months. This condition causes excruciating pain that occurs 24 hours a day. The level of pain experienced is disproportionate to the initial injury. The diagnosis of CRPS was eventually confirmed through a bone scan.
For Botha, the most severe pain of her condition is caused by noise. Even low volume noises, such as the chirping of birds, can be excruciating. She describes the pain as being burned and feels betrayed by her body. The pain has now spread to her feet, leaving the young teen wheelchair-bound. Although there is no cure for CRPS, Botha would be an ideal candidate for Dr. Katinka's treatment.
"Dr. van der Merwe is really our last hope," Botha said. Her community is working hard to raise the funds required to get the teen the treatment she needs.
Families of children with rare diseases, such as Botha's condition, are often treated as if the child is being dramatic, and/or over-exaggerating their pain. Many doctors have never heard of these rare conditions that can cause these debilitating symptoms.
Dr. Katinka van der Merwe and the staff at The Spero Clinic understand what these families are going through. This is because Dr. van der Merwe has seen these conditions firsthand in children all over the world. She has developed a pain treatment plan that boasts an 84% success rate. Her holistic and non-invasive approaches have changed the lives of countless children and their families.
More About The Spero Clinic & Dr. Katinka van der Merwe
Dr. Katinka van der Merwe grew up as the daughter of a successful chiropractor outside of Johannesburg, South Africa. She immigrated to the United States of America in 1994 at the age of 20, and received her Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, Texas.
Upon graduation, she set out to study post-graduate techniques and courses that would allow her to treat chronically and acutely ill patients without any hope.
Dr. Katinka is the founder and CEO of The Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She has treated patients from 47 US states and 34 countries to date. She has gained a world-wide reputation for her significant success in treating non-retractable pain syndromes and chronic pain.
At The Spero Clinic, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe and her team have garnered a stellar reputation for helping chronic pain victims who have been deemed "helpless" around the world, using a 12-Week Neurologic Rehabilitation Program. The Spero Clinic team in Fayetteville, AR aims to restore balance to the Central Nervous System, which assists the body in healing from within.
