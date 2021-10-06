FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are proud to announce that Dr. Katinka van der Merwe will be a guest speaker at the 2021 Master Circle SuperConference. It is a huge honor to be part of such a prestigious event where the world's highest-rated professionals share their thoughts to help other industry leaders advance their practices. Dr. Katinka will be joined by other famed speakers such as Dr. Stephen Porges, author of The Polyvagal Theory.
Every year the SuperConference empowers chiropractic professionals by providing the tools they need to share their expertise with their staff and clients. The 2021 conference will focus on how the pandemic has affected patients and what chiropractic professionals can do to ensure patients affected by COVID receive the best neurologic aftercare, as recovery may be long and arduous.
SuperConference promises to provide professionals with the education, resources, and additional tools to provide some of the highest quality holistic neurologic care available in the world today. You may view more details on the conference's website.
Dr. Katinka van der Merwe is a world-renowned author and speaker. She is CEO of the Spero Clinic. The Spero Clinic has become world-renowned for providing patients with relief from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, chronic pain, injuries, and severe nerve pain. Patients travel from all over the world for treatment at the Spero Clinic, located in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Dr. van der Merwe is known for effectively treating cases in which patients thought that attainable relief was not possible. Dr. van der Merwe developed a unique Neurological Rehabilitation program, through which she has successfully treated thousands of hopeless cases. This program focuses on restoring the balance of an individual's autonomic nervous system.
More About Dr. Katinka and The Spero Clinic
Dr. Katinka van der Merwe grew up as the daughter of a successful chiropractor outside of Johannesburg, South Africa. She immigrated to the United States of America in 1994 at the age of 20 and received her Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, Texas.
Upon graduation, she set out to study post-graduate techniques and courses that would allow her to treat chronically and acutely ill patients without any hope.
Dr. Katinka is the founder and CEO of The Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She has treated patients from 47 US states and 34 countries to date. She has gained a worldwide reputation for her significant success in treating non-retractable pain syndromes and chronic pain.
At The Spero Clinic, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe and her team have garnered a stellar reputation for helping chronic pain victims who have been deemed "helpless" around the world, using a 13-Week Neurologic Rehabilitation Program. The Spero Clinic team in Fayetteville, AR aims to restore balance to the Central Nervous System, which assists the body in healing from within.
For more information, please visit https://thesperoclinic.com or call now at (479)-304-8202.
Media Contact
Natella Nabieva, www.thesperoclinic.com, 479-304-8202, anna@thesperoclinic.com
SOURCE Spero Clinic