VIENNA, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Keren Sperling, DMD, MSc, and an American Board Certified Periodontist and Dental Implant Surgeon at NovaPerio, has been named the winner of 2 Bronze Stevie® Awards in the Woman of the Year – Healthcare and Mentor or Coach of the Year - Health/Wellness categories in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.
More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.
Keren Sperling with NovaPerio won in the Woman of the Year – Healthcare and Mentor or Coach of the Year - Health/Wellness categories.
Dr. Keren Sperling launched her periodontal practice in 2012. She is a sole practitioner and employs 100% women. Dr Sperling specializes in periodontal treatment and surgery, gum disease treatment, bone and tissue regeneration, tooth extractions, dental implant placement, and gum recession treatment. Her practice is in the Washington DC metro area, located near Tysons Corner, an extremely busy and competitive area.
Dr. Sperling is passionate about education and knowledge and established a large dental community through seminars, lectures, presentations, and study clubs. She hosts and frequently presents these events for a diverse group of dentists that share interdisciplinary case studies, new technologies and clinical practices and expertise. Such discussions ensure patient safety, reduces risk of errors, solves problems and identifies lessons learned.
Some of the comments the Judges provided include:
"Great to see strong collaboration and mentorship in this industry. Ongoing collegial collaboration and support is critical for all health sectors at this time and Dr. Keren Sperling drives this with the weight it is worth."
"Dr. Sperling has an inspirational story of business success led by women. She accomplished a lot compared to competitors and she added value to her community through a lot of supportive actions especially during the pandemic."
"Dr. Keren Sperling is committed to excellence in her profession, is a frequent lecturer and participant in local professional groups that continue to refine their expertise. She is an advocate for women, supports important social causes, and, despite a pandemic, has continued to grow her business. She is highly regarded and recognized. Well done! Congratulations!"
"Dr. Sperling is a strong, inclusive female leader dedicated to the support and education of industry. She is a great role model."
"Dr. Sperling displays true leadership and sounds like a savvy business women that thinks on her feet to not only educate patients but support her staff."
For more information about Dr. Keren Sperling and NovaPerio, please visit their website at https://novaperio.com/
Media Contact
Kristen Lewis, NovaPerio, (571) 234-1344, info@novaperio.com
SOURCE NovaPerio