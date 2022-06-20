Exclusive Facial Artistry of Dr. Kevin Sadati, World-Renowned Cosmetic Surgeon and Hollywood's Secret Beauty Portal Via Newport Beach Enjoys Lift Boom Among VIP Patients Keeping Up Appearances in a Culture Where Everybody is Getting Work Done
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hollywood's red carpet beauty treatments, by way of cosmetic surgery—and the hottest address in Newport Beach—can be discovered with newfound joy through the "natural lift" technique of Dr. Kevin Sadati, the world-renowned cosmetic plastic surgeon and foremost leader in innovative reconstructive facial rejuvenation this side of Southern California. The launch of his exclusive all-in-one facility, the Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery, is founded on his natural beauty-based principle. Dr. Sadati is beyond a surgeon, he is a master artist. His expert facial craftsmanship brings a lifetime of experience—leaving his indelible beauty imprint in every procedure result.
With Newport Beach evermore becoming the heart of the most beautiful people to be found per capita, discerning patients have embraced the meticulous artistry of Dr. Sadati—making his exclusive practice their go-to destination for the finest in cosmetic surgery. The sought-after master surgeon continues to trend all the facial procedure must-haves one could want. From locals to out-of-towners keen on getting their luxury fix on, with Hollywood not holding back, a "good face day" starts at the Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery; the beautiful state-of-the-art facility fully equipped with an accredited IV sedation surgical suite where Dr. Sadati performs all of his on-site procedures.
A signature cut above, Dr. Sadati has pioneered new and innovative ways to perform traditional procedures—with the goal of creating the finest facial contour through treatment plans that are as minimally invasive as possible. He is board certified by the American Osteopathic Boards of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AOBOO-HNS), and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS), as well as a member of the prestigious American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFRS).
The preeminent facial plastic surgeon of Newport Beach, and all of Orange County, Dr. Sadati has over 15 years of facial and reconstructive surgery experience. Credited with his singularly artistic talent, his surgical finesse is furthermore world recognized for creating natural, subtle results. He utilizes his breakthrough facelift technique called, "Triple-C Plication," a muscle tightening method for lower face and neck rejuvenation. Published in the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Sadati is frequently invited to present his surgical techniques at national and international plastic and cosmetic surgery conferences.
His extensive body of work further includes rhinoplasty and facial fat transfer, among other procedures. Dr. Sadati creates natural results where patients don't appear like they've had work done—no tell-tale signs of surgery. It helps that he is not just a plastic surgeon but also an artist. He really is, an artist. Through his immeasurable talent as a trained sculptor and painter, he combines his surgical understanding of the human anatomy with his artistic eye for creating natural and exquisite results for his valued patients. His signature trademark method culminates from his passion for art, providing an unparalleled skill set and distinction for fine-tuning the intricate details of his subject.
"I have dedicated myself to perfecting my technique and to delivering beautiful, natural results for patients from around the world," states Dr. Sadati, who prides himself on creating aesthetic surgical harmony. To his credit, he has performed more than 10,000 procedures in his revered career. And with 800+ 5-star reviews and endlessly glowing testimonials from his loyal patients, it's easy to see why both women and men seeking the finest cosmetic surgeon in Southern California flock to his esteemed Newport Beach facility.
Dr. Sadati has further swept the nation as featured on television making countless appearances describing his revolutionary facelift technique, including on the acclaimed NBC show, "The Doctors." Patients from around the globe continue to travel to see the in-demand surgeon for his unique facial rejuvenation—an artform in every procedure. Dr. Sadati's surgical expertise has been so well received that he was further featured in the New Yorker, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Examiner, Allure, Good Housekeeping, and Woman's Day.
The most highly-rated facial plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, Dr. Sadati is the recipient of numerous accolades and awards. While there is no shortage of plastic surgeons in the area, Dr. Sadati has been picked out by the many other options. He was voted "Best Cosmetic Surgeon" for six years in a row by the Orange County Register, while further enjoying the same honor by Orange County Weekly. Trust in his skill and honesty has played a dominant factor in Dr. Sadati being also voted by Locale Magazine readers as the "Best Plastic Surgeon in Orange County." His colleagues have further voted him as the "Best Overall Facial Rejuvenation" and the "Best Aesthetic Doctor" at the prestigious Aesthetic Show.
Natural facial artistry, rejuvenation and harmony.
Every masterstroke procedure to perfection.
Opening new doors to facial artistry and a beauty rebirth, art connoisseurs of the classics will further appreciate the "signature doors" of the exam doors at the Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery—Van Gogh, Modigliani, Rembrandt, Cézanne, to name a few—each a poetic greeting and a testament to Dr. Sadati's love of art, his natural beauty philosophy, and the scrupulous, detailed work of his patient-centric practice. Entering through these "doors" creates an air, a portal-esque illumination, of a patient's ultimate experience.
Dr. Sadati's innovative surgical facility provides further support through the outstanding aesthetic care of his highly touted Aesthetic Lounge; a med spa that encompasses the next level experience in complete beauty for patients. The Aesthetic Lounge celebrates a one-year anniversary since its star-studded grand opening.
"Doubling the size of our practice with our own med spa, the Aesthetic Lounge, has allowed us to create a fuller, all-inclusive benefit to patients who are looking to address their need for facial rejuvenation with other aesthetic methodologies," says Dr. Sadati. "We offer more aesthetic providers, various non-surgical services, and the latest cutting-edge technology." Such options include micro-needling with radiofrequency, fillers, laser resurfacing, and body contouring devices like CoolSculpting and CoolTone.
Upon entering the Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery, the can't miss marquee element found on the main floor is its exquisitely designed spiral staircase—a neoteric "welcome to your beauty home" statement piece. The facility's trademark "greeting" was handcrafted and imported based on Dr. Sadati's original vision. The unique staircase serves as an artistic incline, and further beauty symmetry, leading to the Aesthetic Lounge on the second floor.
The practice is conveniently located in the heart of Newport Beach near Fashion Island. For more information, also visit: http://www.galleryofcosmeticsurgery.com.
