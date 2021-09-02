NAPLES. Fla., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kiran Gill is a Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon with specialty fellowship training in aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. In 2018, she founded Aesthetics in Plastic Surgery by Kiran Gill, MD – the only female-owned premier boutique plastic surgery and aesthetic practice in Southwest Florida. Dr. Gill and her team offer surgical and non-surgical options for both men and women including face, breast, and body rejuvenation procedures as well as a variety of non-invasive skin and spa treatments in a private, tranquil, state of the art environment.
As a female physician and plastic surgeon, Dr. Gill has a sensibility and keen understanding of her patients' needs and cosmetic goals. She distinguishes herself as a consummate artist in the fields of breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, body sculpting, and anti-aging. To create exquisite, natural results for her clients, she provides a compassionate, personalized, and intuitive approach based on integrity, precision, and innovation. She is consistently fine-tuning her techniques to remain on the cutting edge of cosmetic science.
Prior to founding Aesthetics in Plastic Surgery, Dr. Gill worked at another local Naples practice for three years where they received multiple awards including Best Cosmetic Surgeon by the Naples Daily News in 2017. She moved to Naples in 2015 after completing her Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship at the prestigious Few Institute in Chicago, as well as Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Residency at the Cleveland Clinic Florida, where she served as Chief Resident of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Gill did four years of General Surgery Residency and earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at Rush University Medical Center. In 2001, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree at Georgetown University – attending as a Division I Volleyball scholarship athlete.
Dr. Gill is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. She is passionately involved with the Physician Led Access Network (PLAN) in Collier County providing breast reconstruction for uninsured and underinsured women.
Beyond her professional interests, Dr. Gill is a very active mother of three children. She is an avid traveler and enjoys traveling with her husband. Dr. Gill lives in Naples, Florida with her family.
