KENDALL, Fla., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A South Florida pain management clinic, Dr. Lautman Pain Management, is pleased to announce it has raised capital from an undisclosed investor to fund its growth in the region.

William Lautman, DO leads Dr. Lautman Pain Management, a practice dedicated to a holistic approach to pain management. The Lautman Pain Management Team is dedicated to high quality care guided with compassion and empathy for its patients. Dr. Lautman Pain Management offers full-service pain management services including injection therapy and pharmacologic therapies in the management of acute and chronic pain. The center provides guidance in chiropractic therapies, acupuncture, massage therapy, and psychological counseling.

William Lautman said, "This investment will help our growth, especially as we focus on building virtual tools to help those who cannot visit our centers due to COVID-19. My personal mission is to bring holistic pain management resources to those who need it, in any way shape or form – whether it is their mobile phone, computer, or other. I want to help patients manage their lifestyles and live with peace. My team and I thank our investor for believing in us and our vision."

Dr. William Lautman recently launched his Peaceful Living Program, an online collection of videos, blogs, and articles that provide Health and Wellness tips for managing chronic pain.

