DALLAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lisa Cooney announces two forthcoming engagements:
Spread Your Wings, a demonstration of Dr. Lisa's original ROAR® technique, takes place online May 7 and lasts 90 minutes.
Living Your ROAR® is a life-transforming event focused around Dr. Lisa's original ROAR® technique. Living Your ROAR® takes place online and in person, in Mexico City, July 1-4.
Living Your ROAR® is one of Dr. Lisa's flagship offerings, an event focused on resolving the inner turmoil of participants using the ROAR® technique.
The ROAR® technique and Living Your ROAR®
The ROAR® technique is an original creation by Dr. Lisa. The ROAR® practitioner asks a series of focused questions to a person suffering from hard feelings. The questions follow the feelings to the root, the life event where the sufferer first felt them. It can deliver radical transformation - the end of abusive experiences, even.
"Unfortunately, people walk around with the trauma of their pasts." says Dr. Lisa, "They live limited lives.
"My career mission is to eliminate the damaging effects of abusive experiences, and ultimately to eliminate abuse from the face of the Earth."
The online broadcast of Living Your ROAR® makes it possible for everyone to attend, especially those who are still observing strict coronavirus protocol.
Spread Your Wings
Another way to experience Dr. Lisa and the ROAR® technique is Spread Your Wings.
This is a demonstration of the technique by Dr. Lisa on one member of the audience, followed by other ROAR® practitioners demonstrating it on audience members.
"It's a more manageable time commitment," says Dr. Lisa, "and still puts the power of the technique on display. It's a perfect way to learn what's possible with ROAR®."
What is ROARing?
ROAR stands for radically orgasmically alive reality, and this is the bar that Dr. Lisa sets for confronting life's challenges, setting goals, and receiving the utmost value in life.
Following multiple experiences of abuse, Dr. Lisa has navigated her way to a thriving creative career with an enormous client base at its center. Having performed the work of healing her own traumas, she carries on a prolific public speaking career and sees an enormous client base both individually and in smaller groups.
She received her doctorate from Saybrook Graduate School & Research Center, and holds degrees from Fairfield University and Phoenix University.
An international speaker, she is a best-selling author of titles including Lies of Money, Radically Alive Beyond Abuse, and the soon to be published Creating After Abuse.
Media Contact
Daniel Smith, Dr. Lisa, +1 (646) 522-9569, hightowersmith@gmail.com
SOURCE Dr. Lisa