IRVING, Texas, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lisa Cooney announces Dare to Hope, a public talk at the Wellness Expo in Irving, Texas, July 17, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. CST.
Dare to Hope
Dr. Lisa Cooney will deliver "Dare to Hope," her life-changing instructions for how to thrive after traumatic events, on July 17, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. CST at the Wellness Expo in Irving, Texas. Dare to Hope is a rallying cry to use trauma, such as the unusual events of 2020, as an opportunity to improve quality of life and emotional wellness, and reach new goals.
The talk will teach the audience how to find and seize personal opportunity following inconvenience and chaotic events. Dr. Lisa shows people what's available when something like a world pandemic and staggering economic uncertainty shake people's attention into a heightened state.
"Nothing is like it was; our true feelings are exposed," says Dr. Lisa, describing the rarity of the current moment. "The loneliness, the fear, the anxiety, the 'what's my purpose here' scream from the inside."
That is just the time when Dr. Lisa helps people to create important changes in their lives, to convert longing into accomplishment.
A dynamic, world-traveled, and experienced speaker, Dr. Lisa will inspire you to choose the growth inherent and intrinsic to you, just what is personally right for you.
"All you have to do is dare to hope and act on that dare" she says. "This is an energy that will have your back and show you the possibility simply by changing your perspective."
The ROAR® technique and Living Your ROAR®
In addition, Dr. Lisa will be available for a booth presentation on her original ROAR® technique. She'll be featuring special 15-minute "laser" sessions of this fast-acting, trauma-relieving method.
In carrying out the ROAR® technique the ROAR® practitioner asks a series of focused questions to a person suffering from hard feelings. The questions follow the feelings to the root, to the life event where the sufferer first felt them. It can deliver radical transformation, even the actual end of abusive experiences.
Dr. Lisa is a world-renowned authority on thriving after trauma. Over the past 25 years, she's helped thousands of clients to live radically alive after difficult events, whether physical, emotional, sexual, or financial.
