DALLAS, Mar. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lisa Cooney announces The Great Reset, an eight-day program of health-maximizing practices to be held live in Dallas, Texas, on March 4-8 and 12-14 2021, with strict observation of coronavirus prevention protocols.
The Great Reset consists of three main events that come together to maximize the health and well-being of participants. The effects manifest on three levels: physical and emotional wellness and, perhaps most important, in targeted life-planning.
The three courses of The Great Reset are part of a modality known as Access Consciousness®: the BARS® Class, the Foundation Class®, and the Three-Day Body Class®.
The BARS® Class is a specialized technique for rapid stress-relief in recipients. The BARS® technique, something for which practitioners receive thorough training, targets a series of sensitive locations around a person's head. Practitioners manually apply a gentle touch to these spots. Recipients of the technique - those "having their BARS run" - report feeling unlike they've ever felt before, free of worry and possessing a new outlook on the stresses from which they were suffering beforehand.
The Foundation Class® asks participants about their basic ideas about life. It's an occasion conveniently removed from the commotion of day-to-day life where participants can delve into their basic assumptions, in order to emerge and rise to a higher level of well-being.
The Three-Day Body Class® is one of Dr. Lisa's most popular offerings. It is a multi-day course, opening up for each participant their body's inherent energy, healing capacity, and goodness. It's the ultimate reintroduction to one's most intimate home: their physical flesh. The message of the Three-Day Body Class is that this home is a happy, robust, and wonderful place to be!
All of these classes are part of the curriculum of Access Consciousness®, a series of practices for improving the experience of all those who participate.
Dr. Lisa Cooney is a prolific, best-selling writer with an international following. She is a public speaker and provides events for survivors of childhood trauma, which lead to much greater outcomes than merely surviving such events. Her work, including both books and live events, have been translated into several languages, and she travels internationally to serve this enormous audience.
