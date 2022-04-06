Aging Life Care Association® will honor Dr. Marc Agronin as the 2022 Distinguished Ambassador in Aging during the association's 38th Annual Aging Life Care Conference in Orlando, Florida April 6 - 9.
ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA), will be honoring Marc E. Agronin, MD as the 2022 Distinguished Ambassador in Aging award recipient. Dr. Agronin is a board-certified adult and geriatric psychiatrist and the author of the acclaimed book How We Age: A Doctor's Journey into the Heart of Growing Old (2011) and its sequel The End of Old Age: Living a Longer, More Purposeful Life (2018).
The Distinguished Ambassador in Aging Award (DAAA) is given to an individual or organization that, through their actions, research, or invention has raised national awareness of a critical issue or need in aging and supports the mission and vision of the Aging Life Care Association. This is the fourth year the association is honoring an individual at its Annual Business Meeting.
Dr. Agronin leads Miami Jewish Health's MIND Institute and is the driving force in the development of Miami Jewish Health's evidence and action-based care model, EmpathiCareSM. As a leading expert in Alzheimer's disease and geriatric mental health issues, Dr. Agronin is a nationally sought speaker and author.
"It is my honor to receive the Distinguished Ambassador of Aging Award for 2022 from the Aging Life Care Association, an organization that serves a vital role for so many individuals who can still thrive despite challenges that would otherwise prove quite limiting," said Dr. Agronin. "My philosophy that aging brings strength is the foundation for the great work done by thousands of Aging Life Care Professionals® around the country. I extend my deep admiration and gratitude to all of them."
"Aging Life Care Professionals have long turned to Dr. Agronin's work with Alzheimer's disease and geriatric mental health when working with our clients and their families," said Debra D. Feldman, LCSW, CMC the current President of the Aging Life Care Association. "His unique perspective on the impacts of social isolation among older adults especially resonated with our members during the pandemic."
Dr. Agronin's approach to treating patients – "with total dedication and personal, empathic attention" – is the approach taken by Aging Life Care Professionals. Aging Life Care™ is a holistic, client-centered approach to caring for older adults or others facing ongoing health challenges. Aging Life Care Professionals focus on guiding individuals and families to actions and decisions that ensure quality care and an optimal life.
Dr. Agronin is a graduate of Harvard University, summa cum laude and the Yale School of Medicine. He completed his residency training in adult psychiatry at Harvard University's McLean Hospital and then a geriatric psychiatry fellowship at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. In addition to his work with Miami Jewish Health, Dr. Agronin is also an Affiliate Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.
The award ceremony takes place April 7 during the 38th Annual Aging Life Care Association Conference in Orlando, Florida at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. The conference (April 6 – 9, 2022) is ALCA's first in-person event since 2019. Speakers include Matt Paxton of the hit show Hoarders and Legacy List, as well as the director of the award-winning documentary Fast-Forward. For full conference information, visit aginglifecare.org.
