NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Publishing Company is releasing COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science by Marc Siegel, M.D., on October 13, 2020.
In his new book, medical expert and Fox News Medical Analyst Dr. Siegel identifies three major catalysts of the culture of fear— bureaucracy, the media, and our own psyche. With fascinating, blow-by-blow analyses of the most sensational health scares and outbreaks of the past few years, compounded now by the worst contagion of our lifetimes, he shows how fearmongers manipulate our most primitive instincts—often without our even realizing it.
Dr. Siegel writes, "It is possible for a massive pandemic and the fear and hysteria over that pandemic to exist simultaneously." He goes on to explain, "Unfortunately, effective public health measures are compromised by both hysteria and denial. When we are afraid, fear hijacks our brain and we don't think rationally. The purpose of this book is to help us overcome our worries as well as vanquish the virus."
COVID shows us how to look behind the hype and hysteria, inoculate ourselves against crippling fear tactics, and develop the emotional and intellectual skills needed to take back our lives even as we battle the pandemic itself.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Marc Siegel MD is a leading medical expert on the global Covid-19 pandemic and the chief medical analyst for FOX News. President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview, calls Dr. Siegel one of his primary "guides" to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Siegel is a member of the board of contributors at USA Today, a columnist for The Hill, a contributor to the Wall Street Journal, a clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and the medical director for Doctor Radio on SiriusXM. Dr. Siegel is also the author of False Alarm: The Truth About the Epidemic of Fear, The Inner Pulse: Unlocking the Secret Code of Sickness and Health, the novel Bellevue, as well as other books on influenza. With over 30 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Siegel has written extensively on health, outbreaks and pandemics.
ABOUT TURNER PUBLISHING COMPANY:
