NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mark Zoland has been recognized as a 2021 Castle Connolly Top Doctor®. Recipients of this award were nominated by their fellow doctors, with only the very best in their specialties chosen for this highly selective list. Those included in their publications and website directory were nominated by peers in an extensive survey process of thousands of American doctors each year. These Top Doctors' medical educations, training, hospital appointments and disciplinary histories are rigorously screened by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team.
Widely known as one of the top professionals in his field, Dr. Zoland leads an elite medical team at his practice, Core Surgical, in New York City. Dr. Zoland graduated from Columbia University and earned his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. He has been board-certified and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons since 2001. Dr. Zoland has unparalleled knowledge, experience and provides the highest level of care in areas such as hernia repair, groin pain, pelvic pain and sports-related groin/pelvic injuries, as well as non-surgical treatment recommendations. With many areas of expertise, including minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery, conventional hernia surgery,sports hernia surgery and abdominal surgery, Dr. Mark Zoland offers decades of experience to help patients and educate other physicians.
"It is an honor to be recognized by my peers, and inclusion on a list with so many talented physicians is quite the compliment," says Dr. Mark Zoland
More about Dr. Mark Zoland:
Dr. Zoland and the team at Core Surgical utilize innovative techniques and advanced technology to achieve the best results for all types of patients, including treating high-level professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB and NHL. Core Surgical is located at 133 E 58th Street, Suite 703, NY, NY. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Zoland or for more information about Core Surgical, please visit http://www.coresurgicalmd.com or call (212) 628-8771.
