NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mark Zoland has been recognized as a 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor®. He has earned this impressive award for his expertise in treating many conditions, including complex hernias and groin injuries. Dr. Zoland's medical education, training, hospital appointments and disciplinary history were rigorously screened by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team. Castle Connolly publishes its list of Top Doctors at http://www.castleconnolly.com, as well as in a wide variety of partner publications, magazines and affiliate websites. Around 5% of the nation's licensed physicians have been selected as Castle Connolly Top Doctors in their regions for their specialties. Individuals do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.
Widely known as one of the top professionals in his field, Dr. Zoland leads an elite medical team at his practice, Core Surgical, in New York City. With many areas of expertise, including minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery, conventional hernia surgery, sports hernia surgery and abdominal surgery, Dr. Mark Zoland offers decades of experience to help patients and educate other physicians. Dr. Zoland graduated from Columbia University and earned his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. He is board-certified and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons since 2001.
"It is always an honor to be included on this prestigious list," says Dr. Mark Zoland.
More about Dr. Mark Zoland and Core Surgical:
Dr. Zoland has unparalleled knowledge, experience and provides the highest level of care in areas such as hernia repair, groin pain, pelvic pain and sports-related groin/pelvic injuries, as well as non-surgical treatment recommendations. Core Surgical provides expertise in diagnosing the source of groin or pelvic pain and determining the best treatment options. The trusted medical team at Core Surgical utilizes innovative techniques and advanced technology to achieve the best results for all types of patients, including treating high-level professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB and NHL. Core Surgical is located at 133 E 58th Street, Suite 703 in New York City. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Zoland or for more information about Core Surgical, please visit http://www.coresurgicalmd.com or call (212) 628-8771.
