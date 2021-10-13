TOKYO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rigaku Corporation (Headquarters: Akishima-shi, Tokyo; President: Toshiyuki Ikeda; "Rigaku"), a global leader in X-ray analytical instrumentation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Markus Kuhn as a Rigaku Fellow of the Rigaku Semiconductor Metrology Division (RSMD). Following a distinguished 25-year career at Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation, Dr. Kuhn brings invaluable experience to Rigaku which he will use to help guide the development of advanced solutions for semiconductor metrology.
The complexity of semiconductor manufacturing is increasing dramatically, and Dr. Kuhn's knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to the RSMD and its customers. Dr. Kuhn will be working closely with the renowned Dr. Kiyoshi Ogata, Rigaku Executive Vice President and Head of the RSMD. In this capacity, he will use his unique industry insights to shape the RSMD's forward-looking efforts to ensure its metrology solutions align with the future requirements of the semiconductor industry.
During his time with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation, Dr. Kuhn was responsible for the development and implementation of a broad range of thin film and surface analysis capabilities to help meet semiconductor technology goals and was a key technical contributor to Intel's breakthrough strain, high K/metal gate, FinFET, and advanced memory programs. He has also published over 100 refereed papers and holds more than 30 patents relating to semiconductor technology.
Most recently, he led Intel's materials analytical pathfinding efforts by engaging with instrument suppliers, university researchers, national labs, and consortia partners. Combined with expertise in advanced analytical capabilities and machine learning, he is well placed to help the RSMD remain at the forefront of semiconductor metrology utilizing emerging technologies.
Commenting on Dr. Kuhn's appointment, Dr. Ogata said, "Aligning with the future requirements of the semiconductor industry is very important to the RSMD and Dr. Kuhn brings invaluable experience that will guide our research and development."
Dr. Kuhn, replied, "I am honored and excited to join Rigaku, an innovative company with a clear vision from Dr. Ogata for delivering X-ray solutions in the semiconductor metrology space. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to help enable new opportunities and growth, and to deliver advanced metrology solutions for our customers."
Dr. Kuhn joins a team of dedicated and talented individuals at Rigaku which is a pioneer and world leader in designing and manufacturing X-ray based measurement tools (X-ray diffraction, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray reflectometry) to solve semiconductor manufacturing challenges. Rigaku products enable everything from in-fab process control metrology to R&D for thin film and materials characterization.
About the Rigaku Semiconductor Metrology Division
The RSMD designs and manufactures X-ray based measurement tools to solve semiconductor manufacturing challenges. With nearly 40 years of global market leadership in the semiconductor industry, Rigaku metrology tools employ X-ray fluorescence (XRF), X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray reflectometry (XRR), and Critical-Dimension Small-Angle X-ray Scattering (CD-SAXS) techniques, enabling everything from in-fab process control metrology to R&D for thin film and materials characterization.
About Rigaku Corporation
Since its foundation in 1951, Rigaku Corporation has provided leading-edge analytical and industrial equipment with X- ray and thermal analysis as its core technologies. Today, based not only in Japan, but also in the United States, Europe, China and other parts of the world, the Rigaku Group plays an advanced role in the fields of general-purpose X- ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD, XRR), X-ray fluorescence analysis (TXRF, EDXRF, WDXRF), small-angle X-ray scattering analysis (SAXS), protein and small-molecule X-ray crystal structure analysis, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray optical elements, semiconductor inspection (TXRF, XRF, XRD, XRR), X-ray generators, CT scanners, non-destructive inspection, and thermal analysis. By leveraging its extensive knowledge of X-rays and related technologies, Rigaku has built collaborative relationships with customers and promoted partnerships, communication, and innovation globally through academic societies and industries. Rigaku will continue to provide integrated solutions for a wide variety of fields, including protein structure analysis, nanotechnology development, general-purpose X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF), material analysis, and quality assurance.
