AMARILLO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martin Salgueiro, DDS – an accomplished oral and maxillofacial surgeon – has joined High Plains Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and is accepting new patients at both the Amarillo and Pampa locations.
"Dr. Salgueiro is very compassionate and very capable. He has exceptional skills in addition to great training and expertise, and he is fluent in both Spanish and English, which will be beneficial for many patients and their families. In addition, he has considerable experience treating patients with special needs, an area that is traditionally underserved. He'll be an excellent addition to our team," said Larry D. Chesley, DDS, of High Plains Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.
Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, Dr. Salgueiro earned his dental degree from the Universidad Central de Venezuela in 1996. He practiced general dentistry in Venezuela until 2003, when he came to the U.S. to pursue oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) training. He completed surgical internships at Loyola University Chicago, University of Miami and Vanderbilt University. After which, he completed an OMS residency at the Medical College of Georgia and was hired as a faculty member of the OMS department. He also served as the director of pre-doctoral oral surgery training and director of the oral surgery outpatient clinic at Augusta University and was an attending surgeon at its cancer center.
Dr. Salgueiro has been in private practice since 2016, offering a full scope of OMS services, with particular expertise in wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, bone grafting, maxillofacial pathology, facial reconstruction and more. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and maintains certifications in advanced cardiac life support for pediatric and adult patients. In addition, Dr. Salgueiro is a member of the American Dental Association and a fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.
"At High Plains, patient safety and comfort is our number one priority, and our mission is to greatly exceed expectations in all areas of care. This has been a guiding principle of the practice since the beginning, and it is one of the things that drew me here," noted Dr. Salgueiro. "I look forward to working alongside Larry and the rest of our team as we continue this mission."
High Plains Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons is an OMS practice with two doctors treating patients from two locations. One in Amarillo and one in Pampa, Texas. For more than 60 years, High Plains Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons has been the practice of choice for the Amarillo community and its surrounding areas, as well as for dentists and their families. Patients come from the immediate area, as well as from other parts of Texas and from Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico. For more information, visit: https://www.hpofs.com/ or call 806-358-7066.
