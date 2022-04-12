Dr. Silva's comprehensive and personalized weight loss program features Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), the Silva MD Detox, Peptides such as AOD 9604 (Anti-Obesity Drug) and FDA approved GLP-1, Vitamin B12 Injections, Enzyme Nutrition, CoolSculpting, and EMSCULPT NEO.
SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While many physicians were struggling to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Melinda Silva's practice was thriving. This stressful time was compounded by the death of her dear father, a local Navy veteran, in late February 2020. Dr. Silva struggled with weight gain while mourning the loss of her father and cooking comfort foods for her four kids during the COVID quarantine. "COVID-19 turned into Quarantine 25!"
Dr. Silva decided to focus on something other than her despair. With the help of her friend and trainer, Brett Davis, she embarked on a journey to compete in natural bodybuilding competitions. The physical training not only offered solace; it also enabled her to be emotionally and mentally stronger. Most recently, she has hired personal trainer and former bodybuilding champion, Jewelyn Merrill, to help her train safely to get her best body yet!
See Dr. Melinda Silva on the Doctors TV Show https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAnyxcUoR9Q.
Dr. Silva transformed her body in less than 90 days with the right training, nutrition, and her toolbox of other treatments that made all the difference, such as Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), CoolSculpting, EMSculpt NEO, peptides and supplements. She went on to win 11 titles in 2 years at four amateur bodybuilding competitions in Las Vegas and Columbus in Winter 2020 and 2021. She was able to get stronger and leaner with nutrition, exercise, and sleep. She used the noninvasive technologies of CoolSculpting and EMSCULPT NEO to safely sculpt and shape her body without surgery after she successfully lost excess body fat.
Dr. Silva committed to a consistent and supervised exercise regimen including Peloton, yoga, and weight training. She had personalized nutrition plans using the Trisystem method by expert nutritionist Jeff Kotterman. The amazing EMSculpt NEO and CoolSculpting body contouring machines were her reward to fine-tune her toned physique. Supplements, peptides. and natural Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) kept her healthier and supported her immune system.
"My formula for my own transformation was discipline, time management, daily exercise, clean diet, balanced hormones, the right coaches and trainers, and compassion" said Dr. Melinda Silva.
Dr. Silva's weight loss program features Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), the Silva MD Detox, Peptides such as AOD (Anti-Obesity Drug) and FDA approved GLP-1, Vitamin B12 Injections, Enzyme Nutrition, CoolSculpting, and EMSCULPT NEO. She is now guiding her patients with a personalized plan through the same life-changing weight loss program that helped her win 11 bodybuilding championships.
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
As a part of her weight-loss journey, Dr. Silva implemented bioidentical hormone therapy into her personal and professional medical practice. Bioidentical hormones are plant-based compounds that have the exact chemical structure as the hormones that are produced by your own body. They are a safer and more effective alternative to synthetic hormones, which have been linked to cancer and heart disease. Bioidentical hormones can help you age gracefully and reduce symptoms of perimenopause or menopause in women, and andropause (low testosterone) or midlife crisis in men. Low hormone level symptoms are weight gain, low sex drive, hair loss, wrinkles, memory loss, insomnia, high cholesterol, hot flashes, headaches, heart disease, stroke, bone loss, body aches, fatigue, dry skin, anxiety, and depression. Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy can be delivered by creams, pills, injections, or pellets. Dr. Silva will customize a treatment that is right for you. Dr. Silva is board certified in Functional Medicine with an emphasis in hormones and has on staff Dr. Alyssa Burnham who is a Naturopathic doctor with specialized training in bioidentical hormones.
Dr. Silva also embraced what she now calls the Silva MD Detox, which supports overall well-being and good health. She first started eliminating certain foods while eating from a nourishing menu with a low-glycemic index. Her detox plan goes beyond dietary modification and strives to achieve an optimal health outcome. The detox incorporates very high-quality, clinically tested functional food shakes and supplements that contain ingredients that research suggests support healthy body composition and the body's natural detoxification mechanisms. Dr. Silva's detox is a one-month plan that helps to remove toxins from the liver, kidneys, and intestines. There is also a 7 Day Detox option which consists of liquid superfoods. Removal of toxins helps to clear inflammation and fat. Her affordable Silva MD Detox program is paired with whole foods which emphasize vegetables, fruits, and lean meats, similar to the Mediterranean Diet.
AOD (Anti-Obesity Drug) 9604
AOD 9604 reduces overall body fat, triggers fat release, assists in fat burning by increasing metabolism, prevents non-fatty foods from turning into body fat, and increases calorie burn. It is a modified form of growth hormone, but safer because it has no adverse side effects on blood sugar like growth hormone. AOD 9604 stimulates the pituitary and regulates metabolism in the body by speeding up the fat burning process, especially in the abdominal area. It is a great alternative to HCG injections for weight loss and is taken in an easy to swallow troche tablet. The diet is best when coupled with a whole food diet, modified paleo, or modified keto diet or the Mediterranean Diet. Many people will have a decrease in appetite. Research studies show that AOD 9604 has an excellent safety profile and is usually taken for at least 3 months for the most beneficial results.
GLP-1 DIET
If you are struggling with a metabolic disorder such as diabetes or obesity, GLP-1 peptide injections are an especially effective tool for managing weight loss. Research has shown that people who experience metabolic disorders do not make enough of the hormone glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1), which is released from the intestines after eating to reduce blood glucose levels. Man-made GLP-1 medications replace this lost hormone and have weight loss effects including improved glucose levels and weight management, as well as a decreased risk of heart attacks and strokes. These effective weight loss injections are only given once a week. The diet should consist of clean, whole foods with plenty of protein. GLP-1 is an FDA approved prescription and has been shown to be safe and effective for non-diabetic patients and it is recommended to use for at least 3 months. The most common side effect is nausea, and it is usually manageable and goes away. Most people are not hungry, and the loss of appetite helps patients to be more successful with the GLP-1 diet.
Vitamin B-12 Injections
Dr. Silva's personal weight loss regimen that she offers to patients includes Vitamin B-12, which has numerous health benefits including improving digestion, supporting heart and brain function, boosting your immune system, and helping you to lose weight by increasing your metabolism. Dr. Silva offers pharmaceutical-grade methylated Vitamin B-12 combinations to fit your specific needs. She will customize your B-12 injections to help you with weight loss, energy, stamina, sleep, focus, and concentration. Dr. Silva also has B-12 injections with fat burners to help accelerate weight loss.
Enzyme Nutrition
To help with digestion, absorption, and metabolism of nutrients, Dr. Silva adds Enzyme Nutrition into her daily meals and prescribes the same natural component to her clients. Enzyme Nutrition is packed with vitamins and minerals including a wide array of other necessary nutrients such as cofactors and phytonutrients. Enzyme Nutrition helps the body properly digest and absorb vitamins and minerals. Dr. Silva offers affordable organic and vegetarian-based high-quality digestive enzymes to help with metabolism, digestion, and energy.
CoolSculpting
CoolSculpting is an FDA-cleared procedure that Dr. Silva used during her natural bodybuilding transformation to help eliminate stubborn fat. After delivering 4 babies, C-section scarring, and resultant pockets of fat could not be eliminated with diet or exercise. CoolSculpting technology safely delivers precisely controlled cooling to gently and effectively target the fat cells underneath the skin to permanently remove pockets of fat. CoolSculpting treatments are performed at Dr. Silva's medical clinic under the supervision of highly skilled and trained technicians using the highest standard of care. CoolSculpting systems are the only controlled cooling devices that are designed with built-in safety measures. Contact us to book your free consultation. If weight loss is needed before the CoolSculpting procedure, Dr. Silva has packages that include weight loss for extra savings and for the best outcomes.
EMSCULPT NEO
To enhance the muscles of her abdomen, buttocks, arms, flanks, and legs while burning additional fat, Dr. Silva uses EMSCULPT NEO, which reduces fat by 30% and increases muscle by an average of 25%. This innovative solution is the first of its kind to simultaneously treat both muscle and fat, dramatically changing the tone and appearance of the treated area. EMSCULPT NEO delivers radiofrequency to destroy fat and a HIFEM® (High Frequency Electromagnetic) procedure to stimulate muscle in the treatment area. By delivering optimal energy in a short period of time, EMSCULPT NEO technology can give you more results and confidence in less time and at a lower cost. It has no downtime and is also used to strengthen and rejuvenate muscles, especially core muscles! Contact us now to book your free consult.
PEPTIDES AND SUPPLEMENTS
Dr. Silva uses specific peptides which may help boost the release of hormones known to stimulate muscle growth, body fat loss, exercise performance and recovery. Peptides help with recovery because research shows they help to rebuild muscle and soft tissue during the healing process. Creatine and collagen peptides may also help with muscle repair. In the fitness world, peptides and supplements are used for increasing energy, burning fat, building muscle, and improving athletic ability. Supplements work better when coupled with healthy nutrition and exercise choices. The right supplements play a role in optimal cellular functioning and can also help with issues of sleep, mood, and energy. Dr. Silva only uses peptides and supplements that have been third party tested and verified to be safe and effective. Dr. Silva will evaluate which peptides and supplements will be best for you to reach your personal health goals.
Dr. Silva's medical practice now offers personalized weight-loss treatment programs she developed that include a fitness toolbox she utilized on her own personal fitness journey. Before her bodybuilding competition, Dr. Silva was prediabetic with high blood pressure. However, she was able to transform her body and her life by losing visceral fat. Her body fat went down to 10% at her last competition. Her greatest prize was that she was no longer prediabetic and she did not have to take any more blood pressure medication. Dr. Silva is dedicated to her lifestyle of consistent weight training and clean eating. Dr. Silva is proud to offer her customized treatment programs to patients who are seeking weight loss and who want to be stronger, leaner, and do everything they love again! Contact her today at DrMelindaSilva.com to start your own fitness journey with Dr. Silva!
About
Dr. Melinda Silva is a board-certified physician with more than 24+ years of clinical experience and specialized training in Integrative and Functional Medicine to give you the best personalized care. Dr. Silva's practice primarily focuses on prevention and wellness, blending mainstream and holistic medicine to provide you with a customized weight loss treatment plan. Early detection and prevention of age-related diseases like diabetes and heart disease are Dr. Silva's specialties. Dr. Silva is proud to offer cosmetic procedures like Botox, fillers, microneedling and state of the art facials such as Glacial Rx and customized peels and facials to help you look your best at any age! Dr. Silva's integrative approach to anti-aging and wellness landed on the hit TV talk show "The Doctors" three different times. And she was a Medical Correspondent for San Diego Fox5 News for six years. Dr. Silva's most recent showing on March 2, 2022, for "The Doctors" featured her fitness journey. The episode titled "Shape up Tips at 60" can be found on "The Doctors TV" website and will be aired again on April 19, 2022. Dr. Silva's accomplishments include winning 11 natural bodybuilding competitions and writing the bestselling book "Aging Gracefully and Strong," which can be purchased on Amazon.com.
Make 2022 your healthiest and strongest year yet!
Call or email Dr. Melinda Silva's office to schedule your weight loss consultation. Mention "Fitness Special" to receive your weight loss consultation for free!
For more information, please visit https://www.DrMelindaSilva.com, call (619)761-1574, or email staff@drmelindasilva.com.
Media Contact
C. Christie Craig, Team C3, 310-781-0007, thechristiecraig@gmail.com
SOURCE Dr. Melinda Silva