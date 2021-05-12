SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Michael Bilof and Dr. Basil Yurcisin of Garden State Bariatrics & Wellness Center have been re-reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for the tenth consecutive year. Both doctors are highly educated, have years of experience and are recognized as two of the top bariatric surgeons in New Jersey.
Dr. Bilof and Dr. Yurcisin understand that their patients have chosen a complete lifestyle change which requires expertise, passion and the utmost compassion. They are both Fellows of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery.
Dr. Bilof began his career practicing vascular surgery. It was in this field that he continuously saw chronically ill patients suffering from type two diabetes and other associated medical problems common to bariatric patients, including high blood pressure and heart disease. As a vascular surgeon, Dr. Bilof was frustrated by only being able to treat the symptoms, not the source of the problem. Once he discovered that bariatric surgery could potentially reverse diabetes, Dr. Bilof knew he found his true calling - bariatric medicine.
Dr. Yurcisin' s fellowship in bariatric surgery was completed at Duke University Medical Center which is one of the top programs in the country for minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. Dr. Yurcisin has performed several hundred surgeries to date and is relentless when it comes to ensuring that his patients get top-of-the-line care.
