Dr. Cohen's expertise encompasses minimally invasive robotic da Vinci surgical procedures. He continues to push the envelope on treating some of the most complex urological reconstructive issues and complicated urological tumors – offering patients the fastest possible recovery and return to an active lifestyle through this innovative technique.
Dr. Cohen is one of the few premier providers of Urolift in the area. The Urolift system is a minimally invasive office based procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. It is a proven option for patients looking for an alternative to medications or major surgery. It is the only leading enlarged prostate procedure that does not require heating, cutting or destruction of prostate tissue.
At New Jersey Urology - Lawrenceville, whether you require a simple antibiotic, an office based procedure or a complicated robotic intervention, Dr. Cohen explains, coordinates, and manages your personal health plan to address your specific urological health concern.
