FORT DODGE, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Missing teeth can make individuals feel self-conscious when eating, talking, or smiling, and create oral health problems as well. Today, a dental implant procedure can give patients a replacement tooth that looks, feels and functions as naturally as the original. Dental implants are artificial tooth roots inserted into the jaw to replace missing teeth.
Today, implants with attached crowns are the preferred method for treating tooth loss because they function the same as natural teeth and help preserve the jaw structure by preventing atrophy from bone loss. Bridgework and dentures address the cosmetic problem of missing teeth but do not prevent bone loss. Benefits of dental implants include proper chewing function, and natural forces on the jawbone to keep it functional and healthy.
Dr. Nadeen Altaie recently completed two extensive weeks of training through the Implant Seminars Implant Dentistry Education program at Santiago, Dominican Republic. The training is designed as an intense, but exhilarating experience where students can place up to 20 implants on actual patients and work with Dr. Arun K. Garg's expert staff.
During her training, Dr Altair placed 20 implants on live patients and assisted with 20 more dental implants. The implants included anterior and posterior implants, bone grafts along with immediate implants after extraction.
Training also included using PRP / PRF regenerative procedures to assist with a faster patient recovery from the implant surgery. Using this treatment, after tooth extraction increases the speed of healing and prevents post-operative complication by drawing blood from the patient before the procedure and having the blood placed into a centrifuge where it is processed to help separate the blood into distinct layers. Platelets and plasma are then collected from the upper part of the test tube and mixed with bone particles and placed into the socket of the tooth. It is spun at a higher speed, which effectively causes all the heaver cells in the blood, such as white blood cells and stem cells to collect in the bottom part of the test tube and allows the lighter platelets and plasma to collect in the top part of the test tube.
"Dental implants are becoming a standard practice in dentistry," states Dr. Altaie. "Patients find that the costs of dental implants and dental bridges are very close in price. The benefit of dental implants is they are permanent and cause less damage to surrounding teeth and tissue than dental bridges. After the extensive training and working on patients, I feel completely comfortable expanding my dental care at Clay and Associates."
Dr. Altaie attended Drake University graduating with a degree in Biology and then attended the University of Iowa College of Dentistry where she graduated with the Class of 2020. She is a member of the Iowa Dental Association, American Dental Association, and the Academy of General Dentistry.
