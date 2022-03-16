POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- March 8, 2022, as war rages on in Ukraine, Dr. Naval Parikh of South Florida has organized a drive to collect money and supplies for Ukraine.
The current conflict in Ukraine is of great concern to people around the globe as the invasion represents a threat that could stretch far beyond Ukraine's national borders if left unchecked. It's a fight for Ukrainian freedom as well as the safety and security of Western Europe.
Defeat in Ukraine would bode ill for the nations of Western Europe. The crisis has generated an outcry for humanitarian aid. Dr. Naval Parikh, a primary care physician, directed a drive to bring money and supplies to Ukraine that will help Ukrainians stay well-funded and well-supplied in their desperate fight for freedom.
As Russian invaders press farther into Ukrainian territory, the money and supplies that Dr. Naval Parikh's efforts have produced will go a long way in helping Ukrainians hold their ground.
Organizations like HARP Rescue have a rich history of initiating humanitarian projects to help people around the world in their hour of need. Dr. Naval Parikh has proven to be instrumental to HARP Rescue during his time as a member of the Advisory Board.
As a member of HARP Rescue's Advisory Board, Dr. Naval Parikh has participated in numerous humanitarian aid projects. From providing medical care to people afflicted by hurricanes in the Caribbean to collecting money and supplies for struggling citizens in war-torn Ukraine, Dr. Parikh has proven himself as a champion of humanitarian values.
His drive for money and supplies to help Ukrainians came at the perfect time. Ukraine has a wealth of determination, but what it does not have is an inexhaustible amount of money and supplies. With the efforts of Dr. Naval Parikh and those like him, Ukraine has a glimmer of hope.
About Naval Parikh:
Dr. Naval Parikh is more than a primary care doctor, he's a man of humanitarian ideals with a passion for helping people in need. In addition to operating his medical practice in the South Florida area, he also serves as a principal investigator for NAPA Research where he contributes to the advancement of medical science and innovative treatments.
Press Release By South Florida Media
Media Contact
Dr. Naval Parikh, HARP Rescue, +1 650-241-8576, parikhng@gmail.com
SOURCE Naval Parikh