Dr. Neil Gordon Spoke About Deep-Plane Rhytidectomy At the 7th International Chosun Symposium on Facial Rejuvenation In Korea
GWANGJU, S.K. , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last year, The 7th International Chosun Symposium on Facial Rejuvenation took place at The Korean College of Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine. Dr. Gordon was invited to this event as an honored guest and special lecturer.
Dr. Gordon, a Facial Rejuvenation and Rhinoplasty expert, was one of the only featured speakers presenting his experience with "Deep-Plane Rhytidectomy from Novice to Expert ''. His lecture went over the foundations of facial aging and was based on Dr. Gordon's published studies which defined the etiology of facial aging.
After explaining the basics, Dr. Gordon displayed his expert knowledge of deep-plane rhytidectomy, also known as a deep-plane facelift. Facelifts are one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries worldwide. This procedure helps provide patients with a more youthful appearance and natural look.
There are many different surgical techniques used to perform the Rhytidectomy. However, Dr. Gordon has pioneered and perfected this specific cosmetic technique. In addition, he has backed up the importance of this procedure through academic research and exploration. His seminar went over Deep-Plane Rhytidectomy in detail and explained the technique from novice to expert level.
The nuances and details of the Deep-Plane Rhytidectomy were expounded upon, this way the plastic surgeons in attendance could better understand how to perform this advanced procedure in their practices.
In the future, Dr. Gordon plans on attending future international conferences to share his surgical techniques and expertise. He was particularly proud about his lecture at this event though, as The 7th International Chosun Symposium brings together the best surgeons and experts in the field of cosmetic surgery at one of the largest conferences in the world.
With over 25,000 attendees, from mainly Asia, Dr. Gordon was able to share his knowledge with a wide range of health experts and professionals from all over the globe, and he wants to continue to bring the international cosmetic community together through his lectures. He will be the special international guest speaker at the 9th International Facial Plastic Surgery Course, hosted by the Facial Reconstructive Cosmetic Society of India Trust later this year in May, in Bangalore, India.
