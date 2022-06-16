The Israeli Society of Facial and Reconstructive Surgery Will Host An Event Featuring Dr. Gordon This May
TEL AVIV, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2nd Israeli Conference on Facial Plastic Surgery will be held in Tel Aviv this year. Hosted by the Israeli Society of Facial and Reconstructive Surgery, the conference will feature some of the best facial plastic surgeons in the international medical community. This includes Dr. Gordon who has been invited as a keynote speaker.
Dr. Gordon has been invited to give multiple lectures during this worldwide event. This includes his popular lecture "Deep-Plane Rhytidectomy from Novice to Expert". In addition, Dr. Gordon will give lectures on his research, "The Illusion Of Volume Loss", "Pearls From 26 years of Performing The Plane Rhytidectomy", "The Anatomical Basis for The Deep-Plane Rhytidectomy" and 'Brow Lift Is A Bad Word; Understanding the Forehead through Vertical Galeal Advancements" He will also participate on the prestigious panels with the other international faculty.
Pioneered and perfected by Dr. Gordon, the Deep-Plane Facial Lift is a revolutionary plastic surgery technique that reverses signs of aging without an unnatural or altered facial appearance, only reestablishing someone's past appearance. The scientific evidence in support of this technique will be explained in detail during the lecture. This way, medical professionals wishing to perform this procedure can fully understand this technique.
As the first to prove its safety and efficacy, Dr. Gordon has been a strong advocate for Deep-Plane Face Lifts and has presented on this topic at many international events across the globe. Along with his distinguished peers, he will help educate and promote the best medical practices currently available to facial plastic surgeons in this modern era of rapid advancement.
The conference will take place from May 25th through May 27th at the Dan Panorama Hotel in Tel Aviv. Dr. Gordon looks forward to sharing his expert knowledge with a global medical audience at this upcoming event. Over the past few years, medical conventions have been put to a halt because of the global pandemic.
However, as the world starts to heal, Dr. Gordon sees this year as a great opportunity for the international medical community to come together once again and share scientific knowledge to advance patient care and surgical practices.
To learn more about The Retreat At Split Rock and Dr. Neil Gordon, contact The Wilton, CT office- Phone-(203) 834-7700.
The Retreat At Split Rock is located at 539 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897. Two additional offices can also be contacted. Visit The Retreat At Split Rock to contact our other locations and learn more about Dr. Neil Gordon and his practice.
To find future events featuring Dr. Gordon, use this link. Dr. Gordon will be attending other conferences as a guest speaker later this year.
