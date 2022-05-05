K.J. Lee's Essential Facial Plastic Surgery Textbook Will Feature Facial Rejuvenation and Rhinoplasty Expert Dr. Neil Gordon
WILTON, Conn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Essential Otolaryngology: Head & Neck Surgery has guided medical students for decades. First published in 1973, K.J. Lee's textbook has been a vital resource for anyone wishing to study Otolaryngology. For the first time, Dr. Lee is publishing a textbook specifically on Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Essential Facial Plastic Surgery. The new textbook will feature the most up-to-date information on Facial Plastic Surgery knowledge and practices.
In addition, some of the world's best surgeons and medical professionals will be adding their expert knowledge to this landmark textbook. This includes Dr. Neil Gordon, an internationally recognized Facial Plastic Surgeon and expert on Facial Rejuvenation and Rhinoplasty.
With the release of this new textbook, students and practitioners around the world will be able to advance their knowledge and practice of Facial Plastic Surgery. Dr. Gordon has submitted the sole chapter on surgical facial rejuvenation within the textbook "Essentials of Facial Plastic Surgery''.
In particular, he will talk about Deep-Plane Face Lifting in K.J. Lee's upcoming new textbook. Also known as Deep-Plane Rhytidectomy, this surgical technique was first created in the 1990's and Dr. Gordon was an early pioneer of the Deep Plane Facelift. In addition to writing the first series proving the safety and efficiacy of the technique in 1996, in recent years, he has advanced the procedure into the limelight through his global lectures, public appearances, and scientific publications.
Dr. Gordon looks forward to the publication of this textbook and can't wait for his chapter to be read by the next generation of budding Facial Plastic Surgeons. The world-famous "Essential" series of textbooks has been utilized by medical students and residents to prepare for their board examinations for decades.
As the essential reference for students and practicing surgeons, K.J. Lee's textbook delivers the crucial information doctors and students need to stay up to date. Dr. Gordon strongly believes in evidence-based medicine and through his contributions to this text, he hopes that the field of Facial Plastic Surgeons will continue to grow and flourish.
