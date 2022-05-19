AAFPRS Foundation Will Host A Meeting Featuring Dr. Gordon This May Entitled Facial Rejuvenation: Master the Techniques
MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery will be holding a special meeting this summer in Miami, Florida. The AAFPRS Foundation meeting will take place May 19th through May 22nd at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. This event will cover Advances in Rhinoplasty and Facial Rejuvenation through lectures from some of the top surgical specialists in the country.
Dr. Gordon has been personally invited to present at the Facial Rejuvenation: Master the Techniques event as a guest educator. He will be giving multiple presentations during this meeting including: "Volumization by Reduction; Advanced Deep- Plane Rhytidectomy" and "Brow Lift Is a Bad Word - Understanding the Forehead through Vertical Galeal Advancement".
In addition, he will be appearing on the prestigious facelift panel and forehead panel to further talk about facial rejuvenation, current techniques and trends within the field of plastic surgery. Dr. Gordon greatly anticipates this meeting and believes this is a great chance for surgeons across the country to come together and share their expert knowledge and skillsets.
This particular event will feature the best minds in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Medical professionals within the United States and around the globe are invited to participate in this prestigious event. Furthermore, Dr. Gordon, along with the AAFPRS intends to provide the best-quality education experience to physicians and medical professionals who plan on attending this meeting.
A wide range of medical professionals will be coming to the event to enhance their learning. This includes residents, fellows-in-training, medical students, aestheticians, practitioners, advanced care providers, office staff, and other industry experts. Dr. Gordon hopes to share and discuss the latest surgical techniques backed by scientific research.
Evidence-based practice is crucial to the field of plastic surgery, especially as we explore new innovative surgical techniques that are less time-consuming and invasive. Through this event, Dr. Gordon hopes to improve patient care and advance Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery practices.
