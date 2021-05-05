OCALA, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, experienced implant dentist, Dr. Nickelice Brand, mentored colleagues at the Implant Pathway Continuum in Tempe, AZ. Dr. Brand's passion for helping patients with missing teeth restore their smiles and oral health is reflected in sharing his dental implant expertise at national continuing education courses. Dr. Brand and colleague Dr. Eric Rustemier provide state-of-the-art dental implants to more than 1,000 patients a year in Ocala, FL, The Villages, FL and beyond at their implant-dedicated practice, Dental Implants of Ocala.
"Mentoring colleagues on dental implant surgery inevitably helps improve patient outcomes, which achieves my goal to provide everyone with the beautiful smile and optimal oral health they deserve," said Dr. Brand.
Implant Pathway is a continuing education continuum that is dedicated solely to the surgical placement of dental implants. The primary focus is how to place dental implants into adequate bone reliably, predictably, and efficiently. Hands-on exercises and case studies are designed to teach implant placement, flap design, suturing, ridge preservation, and grafting. The Implant Pathway Continuum concluded with two days of back-to-back live surgeries at the New Horizon Dental Center in Tempe, AZ, where each doctor placed an average of 15 implants on patients who could not afford dental work.
Most patients with missing teeth experience serious self-esteem issues because they feel embarrassed to smile or interact with others. Tooth loss can lead to declining oral health and function, including reducing the ability to enjoy food, loss of bone, and shifting of surrounding teeth. Missing teeth can also increase the risk of decay and gum infections.
Made from durable, strong materials, dental implants are the only permanent tooth replacement option. They are the gold standard replacement solution for missing teeth due to their longevity, functional benefits, and natural appearance. Dental implants consist of a post that replicates the tooth root, covered by a customized crown that resembles and replaces a natural tooth. The implant integrates with the jawbone, acting as a new root for the crown.
"As an implant only practice, we offer expertise in surgical and restorative aspects of single, multiple, and full mouth dental implants and the most advanced technologies," said Dr. Brand. "This includes technology that allows virtually designing new smiles; FDA-approved, metal-free, and biocompatible CeraRoot dental implants; and an in-house milling machine that allows us to design the restoration and attach a dental crown in just one visit."
To schedule a free consultation or learn more about how Dental Implants of Ocala has helped thousands of people with life-changing dental implants, visit http://www.dentalimplantsofocala.com or call 352-653-2500.
About this Dedicated Dental Implant Practice
Dental Implants of Ocala offers all-inclusive dental implant treatment to patients of Marion County, including Ocala, FL, The Villages, and beyond. Dr. Nickelice Brand, the practice's leading implant dentist, has over 25 years of experience and focuses solely on providing innovative implant solutions for his patients. Placing over 1000 dental implants a year, Dr. Brand has retained a 98 percent implant success rate and an even higher level of patient satisfaction. Dr. Eric Rustemier graduated from the University of Louisville and received the prestigious Dawson Scholar Award, which is awarded to two dental students in the country per year in recognition of commitment and achievement in clinical comprehensive dentistry and temporomandibular disorders. Dr. Rustemier is an avid pursuer of knowledge and completes over 100 hours of continuing dental education each year. The team at Dental Implants of Ocala remains up to date on implant dentistry's most innovative and unique technologies, including bone morphogenetic protein and CeraRoot ceramic dental implants, to ensure the highest standard of care and most predictable treatment outcomes. To learn more about Dental Implants of Ocala and their innovative implant care, visit http://www.dentalimplantsofocala.com or call 352-653-2500.
