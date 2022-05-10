Leveraging her expertise in healthcare and motivated by a pink slip, Dr. Caillier now shows entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals and nurses how they can build high-powered staffing agencies
LAFAYETTE, La., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO, motivational speaker and former nurse Dr. Nicole Caillier has announced the launch of her consulting and mentorship services. Dr. Caillier's programs help healthcare entrepreneurs and nurses find their purpose and build successful staffing agencies by transforming their passions into profit.
Dr. Caillier has always been passionate about helping people, which led her to a career in nursing. This passion intensified in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, where she saw the devastating effects of the storm on her fellow Louisianians firsthand. 2005 was also the year she happened to be fired from the industry she loved so much.
But Caillier's drive to serve others was stronger than a pink slip. She channeled that passion into her entrepreneurial pursuits which today include her own healthcare staffing agency and consultancy that empowers nurses and entrepreneurs who own healthcare facilities to build profitable businesses.
Through her consulting services, Caillier leverages her own success story and evidence-based strategies to help clients scale their healthcare staffing agencies. Caillier built a highly successful staffing agency, Quality Staffing Network LLC, centered around the healthcare industry. Within two years and amidst a recession, Caillier tripled her firm's income. And over the past four years, Caillier has been instrumental in establishing over 400 healthcare staffing firms.
Caillier's success has garnered the attention of industry leaders and national media. Dubbed the Queen of Staffing, Caillier was awarded an honorary doctorate for her work and has been featured in Women in Business, Entrepreneur magazine, Charisma and the Impact Network.
And after finding such extraordinary success for herself, Caillier, motivated by her helper's heart, decided she wanted to show others how to use her blueprint for success to achieve their own entrepreneurial goals and dreams of financial freedom.
"Getting that pink slip ended up being the best thing to happen to me," said Caillier. "It allowed me to hone in even more on my passion for helping people, both by solving issues with finding quality, caring people to staff our healthcare facilities while giving other aspiring entrepreneurs a path to achieve their own dreams of business ownership and financial freedom. It's been my honor walking alongside my clients as they transform their mindsets and build thriving businesses that bring real value to the world."
Caillier's programs seek to empower other entrepreneurs and nurses to build their own high-profiting healthcare staffing firms through courses and private mentorship services. Her services are designed to support entrepreneurs at any stage in their staffing agency journey, from those just getting started to those already owning thriving businesses that want to scale their incomes into the seven-figure territory.
To learn more about Dr. Nicole Caillier and her mentorship programs, visit https://nicolecaillier.com/about/.
