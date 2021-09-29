SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Nir Barzilai, author and founding director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, will join genomics pioneer Dr. Lee Hood for a livestream fireside chat on Thursday, September 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
The two researchers will discuss the very latest in aging research and answer questions in an event titled "Health Span, Life Span and the New Science of Longevity."
Tickets for this event are $5. Those interested in attending can register here. This virtual event is the latest put on my Town Hall Seattle and Institute for Systems Biology.
