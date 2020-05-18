FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nutrition 360 is changing the way people buy, take, and discover new supplements. Canadian brand Dr. Nutrition 360 was designed to bring customers high-quality healthcare supplements directly from the manufacturer, eliminating the need to shop around for different products across different companies.
Through their website, Dr. Nutrition 360 allows customers to shop from home for individual supplements, but their greatest innovation is allowing individual buyers to customize their supplement orders based on the needs of their own specific bodies.
Dr. Nutrition founder Dr. Peter Ou says that too often a major hurdle for consumers is a feeling of being overwhelmed by options when they are shopping for vitamins and supplements. Often, a customer will know what they're hoping to achieve from a particular supplement, but without the guidance of trained professionals, they may end up buying products that don't work for their body or need to be taken in tandem with other supplements to achieve their effect.
This simplification of the supplement buying process is not only an innovative business strategy, but a trademark of Dr. Ou's belief in supplement synergy and its role in maintaining holistic wellness. Dr. Ou has been working in the field of supplemental health for over 20 years, first starting Dr. Nutrition's parent company back in 1995.
Dr. Ou is driven by equal parts science and humanity, integrating his passion for helping people with the technology of a highly advanced combination of laboratory and production space.
The Dr. Nutrition brand stands out in the saturated health and wellness industry because they control every aspect of their manufacturing, shipping, and development process.
All of Dr. Nutrition's products are manufactured in their licensed, state-of-the-art facility in Toronto, Canada. The facility even has an on-site laboratory, which provides quality testing of all of their products, including heavy metal testing. Boasting 75,000 square feet of space, the facility also houses their showroom, packaging, order-fulfillment warehouse, and corporate offices, so every aspect of their business is in sync.
With more people interested in taking control of their wellness plans, Dr. Nutrition is set to expand their business. Since all of their products are available online through their website, Dr. Nutrition has remained popular with their loyal fanbase. Their products will soon be available for purchase throughout the greater United States online retail market as soon as 2020.
