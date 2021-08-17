MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Peter Hilger, the founder of Minneapolis-based Hilger Facial Plastic Clinic, has been selected as a 2021 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly, his clinic announced today. Recognition as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is considered a great industry honor for physicians because of Castle Connolly's rigorous selection process through peer review.
With over 850,000 doctors in the United States, Castle Connolly conducts intensive research to hand-select the doctors who make it onto their prestigious list. The organization describes its goal as "to help people find the best doctors and get the best healthcare," according to founder John J. Connolly (Everyday Health, 2019).
Dr. Peter Hilger, who is double-board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology, is one of only a few fellowship-trained cosmetic surgeons in the Minneapolis area. He has been a practicing facial plastic surgeon for the past 25 years and is highly regarded in his field for his accomplishments in both artistry and technical skill.
To even be considered for a nomination to Castle Connolly Top Doctors, doctors are selected through an extensive email and mail survey conducted among fellow doctors. Doctors are asked to rate their peers on qualifications, education, hospital affiliations, leadership in industry research, and technical skill as well as subjective criteria like patient communication, empathy, and the ability to build trust with clientele.
Doctors can never pay to be included on the Castle Connolly Top Doctors. The list nomination is physician-led followed by an additional vetting and research process that results in the final hand-selected group of doctors that make the official list.
"With decades of work in the area of cosmetic surgery, it's a great honor to be recognized as one of the Twin Cities' best facial cosmetic surgeons in the 2021 Castle Connolly Top Doctors list," said Dr. Hilger. "My motto is that patients only have one face and they should put it in the hands of only the best. I've made it my goal to live up to that statement with constant research work, honing of my skills, and a genuine passion for delivering the best outcome for my patients."
With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Hilger is considered one of the Minneapolis area's best facial cosmetic surgeons. He has a double-board certification by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology and also serves as a Professor and Director of the Division of Facial Plastic Surgery in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Minnesota. To learn more about Dr. Hilger and the Hilger Facial Plastic Clinic or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.hilgerfacialplastic.com.
