NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Philip J. Miller and AesthetiSuite by PlacerTech have announced Aestheti.Bot, perhaps one of the most impressive AI Chat bots specific to a vertical. Tasked with cutting down on staff time while answering patient questions, Aestheti.Bot is just one of many incredible technologies developed by the entrepreneurial plastic surgeon.
Aestheti.Bot was specifically born out of a desire to create a publicly available medical communication technology geared specifically towards the aesthetics industry. Dr. Miller estimates that Aestheti.Bot, if used as much as he uses it, will save practices at least 15 hours a week, that's nearly 800 hours a year, as about 90% of questions asked of his staff are FAQs. It'll also reduce human error, streamline the work of doctors, and improve patient experiences.
"We started with the frameworks because we wanted the most power and flexibility to create a brilliant conversational experience," Dr. Miller said, "I thought, if I put it on my website with a webchat, oh my, I can really increase the intelligence on this system." The program, which was built using Google Cloud Platform and industry-leading Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing technology, is tasked with reducing staff time and accurately answering patients' questions.
Aestheti.Bot not only cuts down on staff time, but is able to respond precisely like an experienced doctor, even taking context clues and information from previous conversations into consideration while formulating a possible response. It possesses about 10,000 preloaded responses and a welcome message, all of which are fully customizable to meet the practice's tone, needs, and style. Additionally, Aestheti.Bot offers unlimited providers-per-practice, can be hosted on multiple websites, and is a great tool for lead generation.
"The cool thing right now in technology, as you may know, is artificial intelligence," Dr. Miller said. "I figured that I would harvest that artificial intelligence that's out there to make my patient experience better and also help those who are interested in learning about my practice to get more information quickly." Aesheti.Bot is now widely available to medical offices, and is already in use by many prominent aesthetic offices. You can see some of Aestheti.Bot's partners on their social media, @Aestheti.Bot.
About Dr. Philip J. Miller
Dr. Philip J. Miller has created a wide variety of medical advancements. In 2004, he built an operating room with voice-to-text dictation, electronic medical records, and IP cameras, all new technologies at the time. In 2007, he was voted the Top Doctor in New York and among the Best Doctors in America. Dr. Miller has consistently placed on the Best Doctors list every year since then.
About AesthetiSuite by PlacerTech
AesthetiSuite by PlacerTech strives to build the future of medical communication for doctors and patients. Led by Dr. Philip Miller, AesthetiSuite by PlacerTech consists of three products:
- Aestheti.Bot, an artificial intelligence chatbot
- The Reminder System, Dr. Miller's one-way text messaging reminder program
- The Notification System, a system tasked with providing patients' families with real-time, customizable and accurate notifications
