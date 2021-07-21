SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quorum Biotec Inc., makers of the Dr. Quorum collection have announced that their Kickstarter campaign has raised more than 150% of the company's initial funding goal of $10,000 in less than 8 hours. With 15 days still left to go, the Dr. Quorum collection is now the most crowdfunded teeth whitening product on Kickstarter.
Invented by three dentists, the Dr. Quorum collection consists of an electric toothbrush with whitening accelerator light, whitening toothpaste, whitening gel, and a self-disinfecting toothbrush case. Dr. Quorum utilizes optical fiber technology to transmit the accelerator light directly to the surface of the tooth, decomposing unwanted pigmentation. The toothpaste and gel acts as a photosensitizer, which means it can selectively remove teeth color pigments without damaging your teeth.
Dr. Quorum aims to be a one-stop solution for all oral care needs, as it targets three important functions of oral care with its different toothbrush modes: cleaning, whitening, and assisting with teeth straightening. The dentists recommend brushing your teeth for two minutes on "clean" mode, whitening your teeth the same way for two minutes on "white" mode, and utilizing "ortho" mode whenever desired.
Quorum Biotec Inc. has launched the Dr. Quorum collection via Kickstarter and is scheduled to end on August 5th, 2021 at 9:00pm PST. The entire collection is currently available at $99 due to the continuous demand of the super early bird reward.
